Prices of beans, potatoes, palm oil, others jump as traders lament hike, seasonal scarcity
The prices of household items across major markets in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos state, have continued in the upward trajectory. Staples such as beans, potatoes, palm oil, and melon recorded significant jump, according to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research.
According to the latest report, the price of a big bag of beans (Oloyin) increased significantly by 19.9% N24,875, up from an average of N20,750 two weeks ago. Also, a big basket of sweet potatoes initially which sold for an average of N14,500, jumped an average of N18,000 indicating a 24.1% increase in price within two weeks.
Despite the significant jump in prices, a few household items recorded a slight decline in prices. A bag of white garri dropped to an average of N12,325 compared to N13,325 recorded last month, while a bag of yellow garri now sells for an average of N11,625.
Details of items that recorded an increase in price, items that recorded price decline, items that maintained the same prices and key insights were included in the report.
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big basket of sweet potatoes that was initially sold for an average of N14,500 is now being sold for N18,000, indicating a 24.1% increase in price.
- A big bag of melon that was initially sold for an average of N42,000 late in July is now being sold for an average of N46,500.
- A 5 litres gallon of palm oil increased by 18.8% to sell for an average of N2,525 while a 25 litres gallon now sell for an average of N13,000 compared to N11,000 recorded last month.
- 5 litres gallon of vegetable oil sells for an average of N2,350 as against an initial average of N2,275, representing a 3.3% increase in price.
- A bunch of plantain now sells for an average of N513 compared to N463 recorded in the last report.
- The price of a big bag of Bush mango seed (Ogbono) spiked by 26.7% from N75,000 recorded two weeks ago to sell for an average of N95,000.
- A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N46,500 compared to N42,000 recorded late last month.
- A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,333 compared to N25,500 indicating 2.9% increase in price.
- A 50kg bag of local rice also spiked by 5.1% to sell for an average of N23,125 compared to N22,000 recorded last month.
- A 50kg bag of white beans that was initially sold for an average of N30,500 now sells for an average of N32,000. This represents 4.9% increase in price.
Items that witness decrease in price
Some of the items that recorded a slight decrease in price compared to two weeks ago include:
- The price of a big basket of round shaped tomatoes declined by 3.3% to sell for an average of N14,500 compared to N15,000 initially recorded.
- A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also sells for an average of N8,500 from an initial average of N10,000 indicating a 15% reduction in price.
- A bag of white garri now sells for an average of N12,325, recording 7.5% decrease in price from an average of N13,325 while yellow garri sells for an average of N11,625.
- A big nylon of crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N17,000 now sells for N13,000. It witnessed 25.5% reduction in price.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 10kg bag of Rice master still sells for an average of N4,000.
- A carton of 210g sized of Indomie continues to sell for an average of N3,200 across Lagos markets.
- The price of Ijebu garri remains unchanged as it still sells for an average of N13,375.
- The prices of the frozen foods maintain their initial prices as a carton of full chicken and Chicken lap sells for an average of N12,500 while a carton turkey sells for N14,200.
- A big bag of yellow maize still sells for an average of N19,667 while a big bag of white maize cost an average of N19,000.
- Also, a big basket of an oval-shaped basket of tomatoes sells for an average of N12,000 while a small basket sells for an average of N7,500.
- A big bag of pepper sells for an average of N7,500 while a medium-sized bag maintains an average of N4,500.
Special markets
- New onion is still not available at Mile 12 market as price of dry onions continues to surge. A recent survey showed that a big bag of dry onions increased from an average of N17,000 to N25,000 in July, which has now moved further to sell for an average of N30,000.
- Speaking to a major Onion seller at Mile 12, it was disclosed the price of Onions is likely to remain on the high side until the availability of new onions in the market. The trader further stated that new onions will be harvested during the rainy season, which will help drive the prices downward.
- According to some traders in the market, the prices of food items is expected to reduce in the coming weeks. Mrs. Adeoye a trader at Mushin market who spoke to Nairametrics research said “The prices of food items will soon reduce as we move closer to the end of rainy season”.
- Traders further complained about the effect of the alternate market days as a result of Covid-19 lockdown and how it continues to drive down sales
- The prices of frozen food items remained unchanged compared to prices recorded two weeks ago, as given below:
Chicken lap – N12,500
Full Chicken – N12,500
Turkey – N14,200
Market insights
Sellers at various markets who spoke to Nairametrics research team revealed that sales have dipped in the past month due to rise in prices of goods, traffic situation and alternate opening of the market. According to Mrs. Adeoye at Daleko market, “sales have dropped significantly in the past month as the price of food items keeps increasing worsened by markets only opening on specific days of the week. I think the increase in price of goods has discouraged consumers from purchasing as much as they do before which is affecting our revenue at the end of the day.”
Meanwhile, in an interview session with a major trader at Mushin market who requested to remain anonymous, revealed to Nairametrics research the hike in price of some commodities in the market was anticipated due to scarcity as a result of rainy season. “For instance, price of palm oil and some other items like yam, potatoes usually increase during the rainy season, so we are not surprised. After the rainy season, the prices will most like drop compared to their current value in the market.”
Items Brand Unit MUSHIN (13/08/2020) DALEKO (13/08/2020) OYINGBO (13/08/2020) MILE 12 (13/08/2020) Average MUSHIN (21/07/2020) DALEKO (21/07/2020) OYINGBO (21/07/2020) MILE 12 (21/07/2020) Average
Bag of Rice Basmati 5kg NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
Bag of Rice Mama Gold 10kg NA 4000 4500 4700 4400 NA 4000 4500 4500 4333.3333333333
Bag of Rice Royal Stallion 50Kg 30000 NA 29000 28000 29000 29000 NA 29000 29500 29500
Bag of Rice Rice Master 10kg 4000 NA 4000 4000 NA 4000 NA 4000 4000
Bag of Rice Mama Gold 50kg 25000 22500 25000 24000 24125 22000 22500 25000 24000 23250
Bag of Rice Caprice 50kg 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 28000 NA 29000 28500 28500
Bag of Rice Mama's Pride 50kg 25000 21000 22500 24000 23125 23000 21000 22500 23000 22000
Bag of Rice Falcon 25kg NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
Bag of Beans Oloyin 50kg 38000 19500 20000 22000 24875 21000 19500 22000 22000 20750
Bag of Beans White 50kg NA 29000 35000 32000 32000 30000 29000 30000 32000 30500
Bag of Beans Brown >50kg 24000 29500 35000 30000 29625 32000 29500 35000 30000 29750
Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Big Size Tuber 1000 900 900 800 900 900 900 850 1000 912.5
Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Medium Size Tuber 600 800 500 800 675 750 800 750 800 775
Carton of Noodles Indomie 305g (Belle full) 3200 3100 3200 3100 3150 2900 2900 2900 2900 2900
Carton of Noodles Indomie 210g (Hungry man) 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200
Carton of Noodles Chikki 100g 2200 2200 2100 2100 2150 2000 2200 2100 2100 2100
Carton of Noodles Minimie 70g 2100 1650 1700 1650 1775 1600 1650 1700 1650 1650
Carton of Noodles Golden Penny 70g 1700 1400 1400 1400 1475 1400 1400 1400 1400 1400
Bag of Garri Ijebu 80kg 14000 13500 14000 12000 13375 13000 13500 15000 12000 13375
Bag of Garri White 50kg 13000 11500 13000 11800 12325 11000 11500 19000 11800 13325
Bag of Garri Yellow 50kg 11000 12500 11000 12000 11625 12000 12500 14000 12000 12625
Basket of Potato Sweet Big Basket 20000 16000 18000 14500 14500
Basket of Potato Sweet Small Basket 700 600 650 700 600 600 633.33333333333
Basket of Potato sweet Smallest Basket 400 200 300 200 300 200 233.33333333333
Basket of Potato Irish Biggest Basket 33000 28000 30500 28000 28000
Basket of Potato Irish Small Basket 2500 2500 2000 2500 2250
Basket of Potato Irish Smallest Basket 1700 1500 1600 1700 1500 1500 1566.6666666667
Packet of Pasta Golden Penny 500g 4400 4300 4200 4300 4300 4400 4300 4200 4300
Packet of Pasta Dangote 500g 4100 4200 4100 4133.3333333333 4100 4100 4200 4100 4125
Packet of Pasta Power (1 pc) 500g 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220
Packet of Pasta Bonita (1 pc) 500g 200 230 220 216.66666666667 230 200 230 220 220
Gallon of Palm Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2300 2700 2400 2525 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125
Gallon of Palm Oil Local 25 Litres 14000 12000 13500 12500 13000 11000 11000 11000 11000 11000
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2200 2300 2200 2350 2400 2200 2300 2200 2275
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 25 Litres 14000 13000 13500 13500 13500 13100 13000 13500 13500 13275
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Kings 5 Litres 3200 3000 3000 3000 3050 3000 3000 3000 3000 3000
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Wesson 5 Litres 4500 3900 3900 3900 4050 3900 3900 3900 3900 3900
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Mamador 3.8 Litres 2500 2450 2500 2400 2462.5 2500 2450 2500 2400 2462.5
Gallon of Vegetable Oil Power 3 Litres 1900 1800 1800 1800 1825 1800 1800 1800 1800 1800
Bunch of Plantain Plantain 1 Bunch 500 550 500 500 512.5 500 400 450 500 462.5
Bag of Flour Dangote 50kg 11200 11000 11000 11066.666666667 11200 11200 11000 11000 11100
Bag of Flour Honey well 50Kg 12500 11200 11200 11200 11525 11200 11200 11200 11200 11200
Bag of Flour Mama Gold 50kg 13000 11300 11000 11000 11575 11000 11300 11000 11000 11075
Milk Peak Powdered (Tin) 400g 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1250 1200 1200 1200 1212.5
Milk peak Powdered(Tin) 900g 2350 2400 2400 2300 2362.5 2400 2400 2400 2300 2375
Milk Peak milk (Refill) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1050 1000 1000 1000 1012.5
Milk Dano Powdered (Tin) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000
Milk Dano Powdered(Tin) 900g 2600 2000 2000 2000 2150 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000
Milk Dano (Refill) 500g 800 800 800 800 800 850 800 800 800 812.5
Milk Three Crown (Refill) 380g 700 700 750 700 712.5 720 700 750 700 717.5
Milk Loya Powdered (Tin) 400g 1000 1000 1050 1016.6666666667 1000 1000 1000 1050 1012.5
Milk Loya (Refill) 400g 800 850 800 816.66666666667 850 800 850 800 825
Milk Coast (Refill) 500g 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750
Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 500g 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5
Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 900g 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125 2000 2100 2100 2100 2075
Cocoa Beverages Milo Refill 500g 1000 900 900 900 925 900 900 900 900 900
Cocoa Beverages Bournvita Refill 500g 1000 950 900 950 950 1000 950 900 950
Cocoa Beverages Bournvita (Plastic) 900g 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000
Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine Refill 500g 800 850 850 833.33333333333 800 800 850 850 825
Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine(Plastic) 500g 1100 1000 1100 1066.6666666667 1100 1100 1000 1100 1075
Coffee Nescafe Classic 50g 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600
Tea Lipton Yellow label 52g 300 290 300 300 297.5 310 290 300 300 300
Tea Top tea 52g 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300
Sugar St' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g 500 550 550 550 537.5 500 550 550 550 537.5
Sugar Golden Penny Sugar (cube) 500g 300 350 350 400 350 350 350 350 400 362.5
Bread Val-U 1 loaf 450 NA 450 500 466.66666666667 500 NA 450 NA 475
Bread Butterfield 1 loaf 450 450 500 500 475 500 450 450 500 475
Egg N/A Crate 1200 1200 1200 1100 1175 1100 1200 1200 1100 1150
Bottled Water (Refill) Cway Refill 600 650 600 616.66666666667 600 600 650 600 612.5
Juice 5 Alive 1 litre 550 550 550 600 562.5 600 550 550 600 575
Juice Chivita 1 litre 550 550 600 550 562.5 600 550 600 550 575
Gas Refilling 12.5kg 3400 3300 3400 3600 3425 3500 3000 3400 3600 3375
Gas Refilling 5kg 1500 1400 1400 1400 1425 1400 1400 1400 1400 1400
Tomatoes Big Basket round shaped 15000 14000 14500 15000 15000
Medium Basket round shaped 10000 7000 8500 10000 10000
Small Basket round shaped 8000 6000 7000 6000 6000
Big Basket Oval Shaped 12000 12000 12000 12000
Small Basket Oval Shaped 7500 7500 7500 7500
Fish Kote (Horse Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 600 550 500 562.5 550 600 550 500 550
Fish Titus (Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 550 550 600 575 550 550 550 600 562.5
Pepper Big bag 7500 7500 7500 7500
Medium bag 4500 4500 4500 4500
Maize Yellow 18000 22000 19000 19666.666666667 18000 22000 19000 19666.666666667
White 18000 20000 19000 19000 18000 20000 19000 19000
Melon Big bag 51000 42000 46500 42000 42000
Onions Big bag Dry Onions 35000 25000 30000 25000 25000
Onions Big bag New Onions NA NA
Bush mango seed (Ogbono) 1 big bag 95000 95000 75000 75000
Frozen food Full chicken Carton 12500 12500 12500 12500
Frozen food Chicken lap Carton 12500 12500 12500 12500
Frozen food Turkey Carton 14200 14200 14200 14200
Crayfish 13000 13000 17000 17000
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market and Mile 12.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 49,485 confirmed cases.
On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,036 samples across the country.
To date, 49,485 cases have been confirmed, 36,834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 352,625 tests have been carried out as of August 17th, 2020 compared to 350,589 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 17th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 49,485
- Total Number Discharged – 36,834
- Total Deaths – 977
- Total Tests Carried out – 352,625
According to the NCDC, the 417 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (207), Kaduna (44), Ondo (38), Abia (28), Anambra (21), Plateau (20), Bauchi (13), Oyo (9), Ebonyi (9), Delta (7), Edo (7), Enugu (6), Niger (3), Gombe (2), Ogun (1), FCT (1) and Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,710, followed by Abuja (4,730), Oyo (2,967), Edo (2,438), Rivers (2,006), Kaduna (1,859), Plateau (1,836), Kano (1,680), Delta (1,646), Ogun (1,564), Ondo (1,433), Enugu (1,003), Ebonyi (940), Kwara (906), Osun (754), Katsina (746), Borno (706), Abia (705), Gombe (678), and Bauchi (596).
Imo State has recorded 506 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (374), Bayelsa (352), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (250), Niger (232), Ekiti (206), Adamawa (185), Anambra (177), Sokoto (154), Kebbi (90), Taraba (78), Zamfara and Cross River (77), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Update: FG announces resumption of international flight operations from August 29
The minister said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
The Federal Government has announced the resumption of International Flight operations from August 29, 2020.
This was disclosed through a tweet post by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on his official twitter handle on Monday, August.
The Minister said that the flight operations will start with the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja airports as was done with domestic flight resumptions. He said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
Hadi Sirika, in his tweet post, stated, ‘’Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.’’
He made the announcement during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday August 17, 2020, in Abuja.
Sirika said, “However, what we have become used to, physical distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands, temperature taking, etc will continue.”
The minister explained that the process for the resumption of international flights in the country would be similar to that of the domestic flight resumption.
According to the minister, the resumption will commence on Saturday next week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
He thanked Nigerians for their patience while the ban on international flights was enforced and gave an assurance that the protocols and procedures for resumption would be announced in due course.
Sirika added, “Just like we did with the domestic (flights resumption), it will start with Lagos and Abuja. The protocols, procedures, and processes, will be announced in due course.
He also disclosed during the briefing that 4 flights would start landing daily in Lagos, and another 4 in Abuja, with strict protocols. He, however, did not say where they would be coming from.
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had closed the Nigerian airspace to both domestic and international flight operations except for essential services as part of the measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
However, domestic flight operations resumed on July 8, with Lagos and Abuja airports and subsequently other airports. Sirika said there had been no confirmed virus transmissions on flights.
Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽
Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks
Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.
Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.
Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.
Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research
“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.
Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.
Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.
We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital
“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.
When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.
Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”
Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa
“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.
Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.
I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.
Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.
Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20
“Sterling Bank (STERL).
First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.
In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.
STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”
Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst
“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.
As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.
I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.
At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,
I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”