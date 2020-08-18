Connect with us
nairametrics
UBA ads

FEATURED

Prices of beans, potatoes, palm oil, others jump as traders lament hike, seasonal scarcity

Published

1 hour ago

on

Food items sell cheapest at Mile 12, as traders lament high price of local rice

The prices of household items across major markets in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos state, have continued in the upward trajectory. Staples such as beans, potatoes, palm oil, and melon recorded significant jump, according to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research.

According to the latest report, the price of a big bag of beans (Oloyin) increased significantly by 19.9% N24,875, up from an average of N20,750 two weeks ago. Also, a big basket of sweet potatoes initially which sold for an average of N14,500, jumped an average of N18,000 indicating a 24.1% increase in price within two weeks.

Despite the significant jump in prices, a few household items recorded a slight decline in prices. A bag of white garri dropped to an average of N12,325 compared to N13,325 recorded last month, while a bag of yellow garri now sells for an average of N11,625.

Details of items that recorded an increase in price, items that recorded price decline, items that maintained the same prices and key insights were included in the report.

Items that witnessed price increase

  • A big basket of sweet potatoes that was initially sold for an average of N14,500 is now being sold for N18,000, indicating a 24.1% increase in price.
  • A big bag of melon that was initially sold for an average of N42,000 late in July is now being sold for an average of N46,500.
  • A 5 litres gallon of palm oil increased by 18.8% to sell for an average of N2,525 while a 25 litres gallon now sell for an average of N13,000 compared to N11,000 recorded last month.
  • 5 litres gallon of vegetable oil sells for an average of N2,350 as against an initial average of N2,275, representing a 3.3% increase in price.
  • A bunch of plantain now sells for an average of N513 compared to N463 recorded in the last report.
  • The price of a big bag of Bush mango seed (Ogbono) spiked by 26.7% from N75,000 recorded two weeks ago to sell for an average of N95,000.
  • A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N46,500 compared to N42,000 recorded late last month.
  • A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,333 compared to N25,500 indicating 2.9% increase in price.
  • A 50kg bag of local rice also spiked by 5.1% to sell for an average of N23,125 compared to N22,000 recorded last month.
  • A 50kg bag of white beans that was initially sold for an average of N30,500 now sells for an average of N32,000. This represents 4.9% increase in price.

Items that witness decrease in price

Some of the items that recorded a slight decrease in price compared to two weeks ago include:

GTBank 728 x 90
  • The price of a big basket of round shaped tomatoes declined by 3.3% to sell for an average of N14,500 compared to N15,000 initially recorded.
  • A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also sells for an average of N8,500 from an initial average of N10,000 indicating a 15% reduction in price.
  • A bag of white garri now sells for an average of N12,325, recording 7.5% decrease in price from an average of N13,325 while yellow garri sells for an average of N11,625.
  • A big nylon of crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N17,000 now sells for N13,000. It witnessed 25.5% reduction in price.

Items that maintained initial prices

  • A 10kg bag of Rice master still sells for an average of N4,000.
  • A carton of 210g sized of Indomie continues to sell for an average of N3,200 across Lagos markets.
  • The price of Ijebu garri remains unchanged as it still sells for an average of N13,375.
  • The prices of the frozen foods maintain their initial prices as a carton of full chicken and Chicken lap sells for an average of N12,500 while a carton turkey sells for N14,200.
  • A big bag of yellow maize still sells for an average of N19,667 while a big bag of white maize cost an average of N19,000.
  • Also, a big basket of an oval-shaped basket of tomatoes sells for an average of N12,000 while a small basket sells for an average of N7,500.
  • A big bag of pepper sells for an average of N7,500 while a medium-sized bag maintains an average of N4,500.

Special markets

  • New onion is still not available at Mile 12 market as price of dry onions continues to surge. A recent survey showed that a big bag of dry onions increased from an average of N17,000 to N25,000 in July, which has now moved further to sell for an average of N30,000.
  • Speaking to a major Onion seller at Mile 12, it was disclosed the price of Onions is likely to remain on the high side until the availability of new onions in the market. The trader further stated that new onions will be harvested during the rainy season, which will help drive the prices downward.
  • According to some traders in the market, the prices of food items is expected to reduce in the coming weeks. Mrs. Adeoye a trader at Mushin market who spoke to Nairametrics research said “The prices of food items will soon reduce as we move closer to the end of rainy season”.
  • Traders further complained about the effect of the alternate market days as a result of Covid-19 lockdown and how it continues to drive down sales
  • The prices of frozen food items remained unchanged compared to prices recorded two weeks ago, as given below:

Chicken lap – N12,500

Full Chicken – N12,500

Turkey – N14,200

Market insights

Sellers at various markets who spoke to Nairametrics research team revealed that sales have dipped in the past month due to rise in prices of goods, traffic situation and alternate opening of the market. According to Mrs. Adeoye at Daleko market, “sales have dropped significantly in the past month as the price of food items keeps increasing worsened by markets only opening on specific days of the week. I think the increase in price of goods has discouraged consumers from purchasing as much as they do before which is affecting our revenue at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, in an interview session with a major trader at Mushin market who requested to remain anonymous, revealed to Nairametrics research the hike in price of some commodities in the market was anticipated due to scarcity as a result of rainy season. “For instance, price of palm oil and some other items like yam, potatoes usually increase during the rainy season, so we are not surprised. After the rainy season, the prices will most like drop compared to their current value in the market.”

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (13/08/2020)DALEKO (13/08/2020)OYINGBO (13/08/2020)MILE 12 (13/08/2020)Average MUSHIN (21/07/2020)DALEKO (21/07/2020)OYINGBO (21/07/2020)MILE 12 (21/07/2020)Average
Bag of RiceBasmati5kgNANANANANANANANANANA
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kgNA4000450047004400NA4000450045004333.3333333333
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg30000NA29000280002900029000NA290002950029500
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg4000NA40004000NA4000NA40004000
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg25000225002500024000241252200022500250002400023250
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg30000NA290002900029333.33333333328000NA290002850028500
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg25000210002250024000231252300021000225002300022000
Bag of RiceFalcon25kgNANANANANANANANANA
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg38000195002000022000248752100019500220002200020750
Bag of BeansWhite50kgNA290003500032000320003000029000300003200030500
Bag of BeansBrown>50kg24000295003500030000296253200029500350003000029750
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber10009009008009009009008501000912.5
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber600800500800675750800750800775
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)3200310032003100315029002900290029002900
Carton of NoodlesIndomie210g (Hungry man)3200320032003200320032003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002100215020002200210021002100
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g2100165017001650177516001650170016501650
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700140014001400147514001400140014001400
Bag of GarriIjebu80kg14000135001400012000133751300013500150001200013375
Bag of GarriWhite50kg13000115001300011800123251100011500190001180013325
Bag of GarriYellow50kg11000125001100012000116251200012500140001200012625
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket2000016000180001450014500
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700600650700600600633.33333333333
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400200300200300200233.33333333333
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket3300028000305002800028000
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket25002500200025002250
Basket of PotatoIrishSmallest Basket1700150016001700150015001566.6666666667
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g440043004200430043004400430042004300
Packet of PastaDangote500g4100420041004133.333333333341004100420041004125
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g220220220220220220220220220
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g200230220216.66666666667230200230220220
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700230027002400252522002100210021002125
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres14000120001350012500130001100011000110001100011000
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres2700220023002200235024002200230022002275
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres14000130001350013500135001310013000135001350013275
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030003000305030003000300030003000
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039003900405039003900390039003900
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250024002462.525002450250024002462.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018001800182518001800180018001800
Bunch of PlantainPlantain1 Bunch500550500500512.5500400450500462.5
Bag of FlourDangote50kg11200110001100011066.6666666671120011200110001100011100
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg12500112001120011200115251120011200112001120011200
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg13000113001100011000115751100011300110001100011075
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g1200120012001200120012501200120012001212.5
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g23502400240023002362.524002400240023002375
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1000100010001000100010501000100010001012.5
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600200020002000215020002000200020002000
MilkDano (Refill)500g800800800800800850800800800812.5
MilkThree Crown (Refill)380g700700750700712.5720700750700717.5
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400g1000100010501016.666666666710001000100010501012.5
MilkLoya (Refill)400g800850800816.66666666667850800850800825
MilkCoast (Refill)500g750750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g10001100105010001037.510001100105010001037.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)900g2200210021002100212520002100210021002075
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g1000900900900925900900900900900
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g10009509009509501000950900950
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g200020002000200020002000200020002000
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g800850850833.33333333333800800850850825
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g1100100011001066.666666666711001100100011001075
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5310290300300300
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g500550550550537.5500550550550537.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g300350350400350350350350400362.5
BreadVal-U1 loaf450NA450500466.66666666667500NA450NA475
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450500500475500450450500475
EggN/ACrate1200120012001100117511001200120011001150
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600650600616.66666666667600600650600612.5
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5600550550600575
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5600550600550575
GasRefilling12.5kg3400330034003600342535003000340036003375
GasRefilling5kg1500140014001400142514001400140014001400
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped1500014000145001500015000
Medium Basketround shaped10000700085001000010000
Small Basketround shaped80006000700060006000
Big BasketOval Shaped12000120001200012000
Small BasketOval Shaped7500750075007500
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 big Fish600600550500562.5550600550500550
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 big Fish600550550600575550550550600562.5
PepperBig bag7500750075007500
Medium bag4500450045004500
MaizeYellow18000220001900019666.66666666718000220001900019666.666666667
White1800020000190001900018000200001900019000
MelonBig bag5100042000465004200042000
OnionsBig bagDry Onions3500025000300002500025000
OnionsBig bagNew OnionsNANA
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag95000950007500075000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton12500125001250012500
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton12500125001250012500
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton14200142001420014200
Crayfish13000130001700017000

app

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market and Mile 12.

Related Topics:

Nairametrics Research team tracks, collates, maintains and manages a rich database of macro-economic and micro-economic data from Nigeria and Africa. Our analysts share some of the data collated on Nairametrics, using formats such as docs, tables and charts etc. The team also publishes research based analysis as articles on a regular basis.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 49,485 confirmed cases.

On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,036 samples across the country.

To date, 49,485 cases have been confirmed, 36,834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 352,625 tests have been carried out as of August 17th, 2020 compared to 350,589 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 17th August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 49,485
  • Total Number Discharged – 36,834
  • Total Deaths – 977
  • Total Tests Carried out – 352,625

According to the NCDC, the 417 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (207), Kaduna (44), Ondo (38), Abia (28), Anambra (21), Plateau (20), Bauchi (13), Oyo (9), Ebonyi (9), Delta (7), Edo (7), Enugu (6), Niger (3), Gombe (2), Ogun (1), FCT (1) and Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,710, followed by Abuja (4,730), Oyo (2,967), Edo (2,438), Rivers (2,006), Kaduna (1,859), Plateau (1,836), Kano (1,680),  Delta (1,646), Ogun (1,564), Ondo (1,433), Enugu (1,003), Ebonyi (940), Kwara (906), Osun (754), Katsina (746), Borno (706), Abia (705), Gombe (678),  and Bauchi (596).

GTBank 728 x 90

Imo State has recorded 506 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (374), Bayelsa (352),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (250), Niger (232), Ekiti (206), Adamawa (185), Anambra (177), Sokoto (154),  Kebbi (90), Taraba (78),  Zamfara and Cross River (77), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

app

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

Continue Reading

FEATURED

Update: FG announces resumption of international flight operations from August 29

The minister said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

domestic flights, international passengers, Coronavirus: FG enforces immediate screening of travellers at airports with new directive

The Federal Government has announced the resumption of International Flight operations from August 29, 2020.

This was disclosed through a tweet post by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on his official twitter handle on Monday, August.

The Minister said that the flight operations will start with the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja airports as was done with domestic flight resumptions. He said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

READ: Chinese Loans: Clauses are international standard terms – Amaechi

Hadi Sirika, in his tweet post, stated, ‘’Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.’

GTBank 728 x 90

He made the announcement during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday August 17, 2020, in Abuja.

Sirika said, “However, what we have become used to, physical distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands, temperature taking, etc will continue.

READ: FirstBank partners CFA Society for ethics challenge

The minister explained that the process for the resumption of international flights in the country would be similar to that of the domestic flight resumption.

According to the minister, the resumption will commence on Saturday next week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He thanked Nigerians for their patience while the ban on international flights was enforced and gave an assurance that the protocols and procedures for resumption would be announced in due course.

app

Sirika added, “Just like we did with the domestic (flights resumption), it will start with Lagos and Abuja. The protocols, procedures, and processes, will be announced in due course.

He also disclosed during the briefing that 4 flights would start landing daily in Lagos, and another 4 in Abuja, with strict protocols. He, however, did not say where they would be coming from.

It can be recalled that the Federal Government had closed the Nigerian airspace to both domestic and international flight operations except for essential services as part of the measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Coronation ads

However, domestic flight operations resumed on July 8, with Lagos and Abuja airports and subsequently other airports. Sirika said there had been no confirmed virus transmissions on flights.

 

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

FEATURED

Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks

Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks

GTBank 728 x 90

It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.

Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.

Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.

Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.

READ MORE: Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank

Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research

“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.

Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.

Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.

We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”

app

READ ALSO: Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers

Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital

“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.

Coronation ads

When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.

GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.

Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”

READ ALSO: GTBank, Access Bank, others attract foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1

GTBank 728 x 90

Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa

“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.

Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.

I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.

Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.

app

Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”

READ: Key new forecasts for Nigerian banks as they navigate COVID-19 pandemic

Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20

“Sterling Bank (STERL).

First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.

In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.

STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”

Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst

“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.

As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.

Download the Nairametrics News App

I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.

At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,

I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
ccitraders
Advertisement
Heritage bank
Advertisement
beyondperception
Advertisement
devland
Advertisement
GTBank 728 x 90
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement