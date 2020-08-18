Entertainment
Lagos night life roars back to life with restaurants, bars re-opening for business
Restaurant and bar owners in Lagos are returning to business after almost 5 months of closure.
Cars were parked across the other side of Awolowo Road, a major commercial highway in the high brow neighborhood of South West Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. One of the most popular night clubs known for its Sunday night raves was open to its core customers. The fun is back in Lagos.
Restaurant and bar owners in Lagos are returning to business after almost 5 months’ closure following the economic lockdown that was imposed by the government as part of its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey of downtown Lekki, Victoria Island, and Lekki indicates some have opened fully to customers who have been starved of night life fun for weeks.
Whilst some have fully opened their doors to customers, others are busy remodeling their outfits and fumigating in line with health and safety requirements. In between, text and WhatsApp messages are also being sent to the loyal customers informing them that life is now back to normal. “You can now come and spend your money in return for good food, booze, and music,” the messages say.
Lagos has never had it this bad. Since, the COVID-19 induced lockdown, restaurants, hotels, and bars owners across the country have had to endure weeks and months of lost revenue. Workers’ salaries have been slashed severely, even as those who cannot survive have simply laid-off workers. For many, the lost revenue may never be recovered and all they can now look forward to is the future.
The 10 pm to 4 am curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in June means restaurants and bars cannot operate beyond 10 pm in order to avoid the risk of being singled out by government authorities. However, the ease of restriction on movements is enough to encourage soft openings. The Lagos State Government also recently approved the limited reopening of schools and worship centers, albeit with stiff guidelines. For example, night vigils and other non-regular programmes remain prohibited until further notice.
Cost of reopening
As bars and restaurant operators embrace reopening, they will have to contend with harsh realities. Firstly, they will immediately realise that the coronavirus has brought about a new line of expenses. Hand sanitizers and facemask will be imperative for customers. They may have to make this available, especially for recalcitrant customers. The government also imposed a ‘No face mask, no entry’ policy for public gatherings.
Health and safety officials will also perform routine and unannounced visits to ensure that compliance levels are as expected. Social distancing rules suggest seating positions will be changed to accommodate compliance. Bathrooms and wash areas will have to be maintained more frequently than previously required and water will have to run 24/7.
Apart from COVID-19, costs repairs and maintenance work ahead of reopening and during reopening will gulp significant sums of money. Nigeria has adjusted its official exchange rate twice since the pandemic and this will directly impact inventory cost. Supply chain issues could persist as the world gradually reopens and goods shipped at ease and cleared at ports. No one knows how stringent custom inspections could be this time around.
Adjusting to a new and uncertain world won’t be easy and most operators will quickly realise that it’s tougher than envisaged. Only the strongest will survive.
Nevertheless, Lagos is better off having restaurants and bars reopened than shutting down. COVID-19 risks still persist but falling numbers provide a reason for easing movements. People can get back to their jobs and start rebuilding their lives again. Most restaurant workers rely on their salaries and tips to pay for their school fees or fend for their families.
The government also wants the economy back to life again if it wants a V-shaped economic recovery. The upsides are many and perhaps far outweigh the downsides considering the recent levels of COVID-19 cases. It’s a win-win for all.
Coronavirus
Actress Omotola Ekeinde tests positive for COVID-19
She has been in isolation, receiving treatment for a while.
Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde has tested positive to COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the actress on Saturday via her Twitter handle. According to her, she has been in isolation, receiving treatment for a while.
She said, “Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, i contracted Covid. I have been ill and now getting better. More on this details of this soon.”
Meanwhile, she expressed concerns over the worrisome trend of containers crushing innocent lives to death in Lagos State and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the situation.
“I have been reading the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying and getting crushed by trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to anyone and enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this. Gov @jidesanwoolu!!! Please, do something!” she added.
Entertainment
Between Amazon, TikTok and Netflix; a battle for souls of streaming patrons
Intrigues and competition as streaming services continue to tussle for subscribers.
More than a few eyebrows were raised when Netflix revealed during the week, that competitors could be responsible for the relatively flat curve in profit in its Q2 results.
In its letter to shareholders, Netflix admitted that competitors such as Apple, Amazon, Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia were not giving them easy access to the market share, but assured that the streaming service had its strategy, and could improve its content faster than its peers.
It also admitted that social media could pose a different kind of threat, particularly TikTok, which is growing at an unprecedented rate and showing how flexible internet entertainment could become.
The facts
Netflix’s paid membership numbers grew from 182.856 million at the end of March 2020, to 193 million at the end of June 2020 – a growth of about 10.1 million, much more than the 7.5 million that the company predicted in April.
This however did not reflect in the profit accordingly, as the company recorded $720 million profit on revenue of $6.1 billion in Q2 as against $709 million profit on $5.8 billion revenue in Q1, 2020.
There were assumptions that people would continue to turn to Netflix for entertainment as they remained locked down at home, but these brands are now proving to Netflix that they are also in the race for the numbers all the way.
Amazon’s Prime Video
Prime Video, is an American Internet video on demand service that is developed, owned, and operated by Amazon.
Similar to Netflix’s mode of operations, Prime Video secures rights to original content. Forbes reports that even though Netflix has more subscribers than Amazon’s Prime Video, Prime has three times as many movies in its archives.
Netflix has about 3,781 total movies while Amazon Prime has about 12,828 movies. The billions of dollars that Netflix has invested in purchasing original content appear to have been dwarfed by its rival.
Weighing the options
Reviewers adjudged both brands as going toe to toe on various fronts, releasing new exclusive videos every week.
However, Netflix offers its services at the most expensive rate. Amazon Prime Video offers its monthly premium subscription at $8.99, while Netflix offers its premium subscription at $12.99. Other brands in the space offer at even lower rates. For instance, Apple offers its subscription for $4.99, and Disney’s monthly subscription sells for $6.99.
Though Apple and Disney are not considered major threats to Netflix, it is clear that if the battle for market share comes down to prices, Netflix could lose out, especially in the African region where poverty is higher, and income per capita is lower.
Growth seems promising for the region, especially since Netflix now streams its local content. Netflix has so far streamed several Nigerian movies, unlike any of the other two.
However, apart from price, Netflix has set the pace for the others. According to a Forbes review, a close look at Prime Video’s thousands of movies would reveal a lot of “extremely low-budget shows, including some that look to be home-made” although there are also thousands of quality originals on the platform, much more than the entire videos on Netflix.
Their survey also shows that in giving value for every dollar paid, Prime Video is still ahead due to cheaper costs and more movies in its archives.
Every dollar of subscription gives you access to 247 shows and 1,427 movies on Prime Video, 149 shows and 291 movies on Netflix, 34 shows and 88 movies on Disney, 146 shows and 116 movies on the recently launched HBO Max, and 4 shows and 1 video on Apple TV.
For video quality, however, it’s a tussle between Netflix and Prime Video. Also, Netflix is the only one of the lot to have made an official entry into Nigeria and other African countries; experts predict that Europe, Middle East and Africa region will soon account for more than a third of Netflix’s total subscriber base.
However, the Q2 results have shown that growth in subscriber numbers may not necessarily translate into growth in profits. Due to the fact that Netflix hardly ever discusses subscriber figures in a specific country (aside from the US and Canada), there are a whole host of estimates available as regards the exact subscriber figures from country to country.
However, Europe, Middle East and Africa have seen a significant increase; from making up 25% of the 118.9 million subscribers in Q1 2018, the region now accounts for almost a third of the 193 million paid subscriptions.
What is with TikTok?
TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance. Though launched in the Chinese market since 2016, the network gained unrivaled popularity in 2020 as it soon became a quick remedy to boredom. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos, making its audience into “prosumers”, that is producers and consumers of its content.
Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime, TikTok does not spend millions of dollars in purchasing originals and exclusives, but allows users to become creators. Experts argue that it is this added level of engagement – where the user becomes producer and director – that has given TikTok an edge in the race for internet entertainment.
A cut in the Nigerian market
From over 200 million Nigerians, none of these streaming platforms have staked a clear 10 percent, and over 90% of the Nigerian populace is still unclaimed.
Beyond marketing strategies and promotions, the battle will come down to content as it is said that “content is king.” That platform that succeeds in giving Nigerians what they want might just have the day.
In quantity, TikTok is bound to be ahead since it is a community publishing platform where the users can create multiple content daily.
When it comes to the kind of local quality that will win the heart of Nigerians, I daresay that Netflix is ahead of the game.
Lasisi Elenu’s “Mama and Papa Godspower” comedy will soon be launched as a Netflix series, and if Lasisi’s views on Youtube and Instagram will be a determining factor, hundreds of thousands of loyal fans might just join the Netflix family.
There is also the recently signed deal with Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife to bring a series-adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” and a film-adaptation of Prof. Wole Soyinka’s “Death And The King’s Horseman” to screen.
Both shows, exclusive to Netflix, can well be described as the ‘mother of all local content’, not only set in Nigeria, but portraying depths of the Nigerian culture and history that the other platforms lack.
Eventually, it may or may not be a game of numbers, but this league promises to be an interesting one to watch.
Business
Mr Eazi raises $20 million fund to invest in African artists
The fund is to create a new platform to fund the music entertainment ecosystem in Africa.
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oliwatosin Ajibade, popularly knows as Mr Eazi , has raised $20 million for his Africa Music Fund (AMF) to invest in the careers of African music talents.
This was disclosed by Mr Eazi in a statement issued to CNN. According to him, the fund was led by 88mph, a firm that invests in African Businesses.
He explained that his intention was to create a new platform to fund the music entertainment ecosystem in Africa adding that the entertainment ecosystem is not understood by intuitional investors in Africa and leads to limits in funding the industry.
READ MORE: The Nigerian Afrobeats Music Industry Gains Global Momentum
There has been no investment of this type or magnitude in the Nigerian music space before.
“Artists cannot go to banks to get money for their music because financial institutions don’t understand how to secure intellectual property. They get it for physical properties but not for music. So, because not a lot of people understand the music business, there is no finance product for musicians,” he told CNN.
How it works: Artists, who already have a foothold in the continent, are expected to join the platform, and their data would be gathered to see how much they are fully earning from music streams. Upfront payments would be made on the revenue for the artists, which gives them more capital to expand their creativity.
The upfront payments would be paid back in installments by the artists as the investments on their earnings rise.
“Let’s say we have a two-year contract with someone. In those two years, we will be their representative, helping them manage their music, and as they grow we will be deducting the initial investment from their earnings,” he said.
READ ALSO: Popular singer, Akon and other leading experts speak on Africa’s Crypto
Why it matters: AMF would enable African creatives have access to a larger audience through streaming platforms and technology, which will enable them have access to festivals and shows for their music. Mr. Eazi himself has gathered more than 5 million streams on music streaming platforms like Spotify.
He announced that the AMF will partner with Vydia, music technology company, and both will launch a music distribution platform called Cinch Distro. The platform would help upcoming creative upload their songs for 500 naira.
“The way it works is that they register on the platform and make their music. It has an AI-based tech that will filter their possible revenue based on the number of streams they get on the platform alongside a couple of other metrics,” he added.
He added that the platform would help artists have their music distributed and their progress gets tracked through AI, enabling Cinch Distro make data-backed decisions on further investments.