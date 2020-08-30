Business
FG set to reopen reconstructed Enugu airport today after 370 days of closure
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure.
The Federal Government is set to commission the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Minister who said that the reconstructed Enugu airport will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the project was executed on time and within budget.
The Minister in his tweet post on Saturday said, ‘’Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you, Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory.’’
It can be recalled that on October 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari through a tweet post from his official Twitter handle announced the approval of the sum of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu airport which was shut down on August 24, 2019. The president said that despite various items competing for the country’s limited resources, the Federal Government had resolved to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had said that the shutdown of the airport was to address the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.
The reconstructed Enugu airport adds to the list of airports that the Federal Government has carried out reconstruction and maintenance work on. The list includes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport.
Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory. 🇳🇬💪🏽🇳🇬
After 370 days of closure the Akanu Ibiam International Airport comes alive with an aircraft conveying the Hon. Minister of Aviation; @hadisirika /entourage landing on the new runway. pic.twitter.com/5W3PPlk05i
All set for the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State. pic.twitter.com/Bo9SsaTQ97
Lagos seals 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki
The enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings.
The Lagos State Government has sealed 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki as they intensify efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved building construction.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during the clampdown exercise.
While speaking during the exercise, Idris Salako stated that the buildings, most of which are in use, were sealed because they were either built without planning permit or did not conform with the approval.
He emphasized that the area, being a physical development hub in the State, must not be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical structures in Lekki and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of Lagos.
The Commissioner reiterated that it is through strict compliance to laws and regulations as well as enforcement that the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings would be stopped.
He said, “It is by so doing that we could protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organized and livable environment.’’
While noting that the enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts which started some weeks back to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State, Salako urged those buying or renting property to ensure that such assets have planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid sealing of their buildings.
Also at the enforcement operations were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Adebayo Dipe and operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.
Lagos has been on an enforcement drive, sealing off structures that do not conform to the state’s physical planning regulations or have unapproved building permits. This has led to the sealing off of buildings by Lagos state authorities in areas like Ikoyi, Lekki and Airport Road
Nigerian Airforce to receive highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling in Defence ministry – Budget Office
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.
The Nigerian Airforce has the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
This was disclosed by The Budget Office of the Federation, in the just-published Federal Government MDAs Detailed Capital Expenditure Ceilings for 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy gets 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
A capital spending ceiling is the maximum amount of money an organization is ready to spend on acquiring or maintaining a capital asset included in a Capex Budget plan.
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, as it recently embarked on the “ Operation Hailstorm,” a successful exercise that eliminated key Boko Haram leaders in the Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun areas of Borno State.
Updated: Lagos to reopen tertiary institutions on September 14
Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state will be reopen on September 14, 2020.
According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21
According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”
The Governor disclosed that the decision to reopen the schools was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He reiterated that restaurants are now allowed to open for in-dining services in the state, although he emphasized that they must to ensure that only operate at 50% capacity at all times.
Sanwo-Olu also said that there will be a review on the reopening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches and the cinemas in September, to determine whether to go ahead with the reopening of such public spaces.
During the briefing, he reminded the press that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew is still in place in Lagos state.
On the resumption of international flight operations, Sanwo-Olu said that he will personally inspect airport facilities to ensure that all precautions are taken to keep people in the state safe. This is because the influx of international passengers into the state will increase the pressure of possible imported cases.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government shut schools in the state on March 23 as part of measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.