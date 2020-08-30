FG set to reopen reconstructed Enugu airport today after 370 days of closure

The Federal Government is set to commission the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Minister who said that the reconstructed Enugu airport will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the project was executed on time and within budget.

The Minister in his tweet post on Saturday said, ‘’Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you, Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory.’’

The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure for maintenance and reconstruction work on the airport’s facilities and runway.

It can be recalled that on October 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari through a tweet post from his official Twitter handle announced the approval of the sum of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu airport which was shut down on August 24, 2019. The president said that despite various items competing for the country’s limited resources, the Federal Government had resolved to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had said that the shutdown of the airport was to address the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.

The reconstructed Enugu airport adds to the list of airports that the Federal Government has carried out reconstruction and maintenance work on. The list includes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport.

