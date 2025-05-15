Nationally, the headline inflation rate eased slightly to 23.7% in April 2025, down from 24.2% in March, marking a 0.52% month-on-month decline.

Food inflation also decreased to 21.3% YoY, down from over 40% the previous year, due largely to changes in the CPI base year.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, urban inflation remains higher than rural inflation, with urban areas recording 24.3% YoY inflation versus 22.8% in rural areas. Monthly urban inflation also declined to 1.18% from 3.96%, while rural inflation hovered around 3.56%.

The state-by-state inflation variations highlight the uneven economic burdens faced by Nigerians. States such as Enugu, Kebbi, and Niger are experiencing significant inflationary pressures that squeeze household budgets, especially for food, housing, and energy.

The sharp food inflation in Benue and Ekiti also raises concerns about food affordability and access.

While the national inflation rate shows a modest decline, monthly data indicate ongoing volatility, particularly in food and energy prices.

Consumers in many states continue to grapple with the rising cost of essential goods and services, highlighting the need for targeted economic policies that address regional disparities.

Below is a ranking of the 10 most expensive states in Nigeria as of April 2025, based on the latest data from the NBS:

Gombe – 31.0%

Gombe rounds out the list with a 31.0% year-on-year inflation rate for all items, showing significant cost pressures. Food inflation in the state stood at 26.4%, indicating that food remains a major driver of overall inflation. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 9.0% across all items, while food prices increased by 5.8%.

Delta – 31.9%

Delta State recorded an annual inflation rate of 31.9%, with food inflation at a relatively lower 15.9%, suggesting that non-food items such as transport, housing, and utilities are the key inflationary drivers. On a monthly basis, food inflation grew by just 2.2%, while overall prices climbed by 10.7%. This divergence points to rising costs in essential non-food categories like healthcare and transportation.

Abuja – 32.9%

The Federal Capital Territory posted a 32.9% annual inflation rate. Food inflation remained at 22.2%, but a striking monthly decline of -0.7% in food prices indicates a short-term drop, likely due to improved food supply. However, the broader monthly inflation rose by 9.8%, reflecting an uptick in non-food categories, possibly rent, utilities, or services.

Zamfara – 33.2%

Zamfara saw a 33.2% headline inflation rate with food inflation at 24.0%. While both food and overall prices rose moderately on a monthly basis (0.4% for food and 4.6% for all items), the annual figures suggest a longer-term upward trend in both food and non-food categories, but with slower monthly momentum compared to other states on the list.

Nasarawa – 33.3%

Nasarawa’s all-items inflation rate climbed to 33.3%, with food inflation at 23.3%. However, the monthly surge of 16.0% in overall prices and 7.4% in food prices signals recent shocks in consumer goods pricing. This sudden spike could be linked to fuel or transportation cost hikes affecting both food and non-food items.

Ekiti – 34.0%

Ekiti recorded balanced inflation across categories, with both food and all items at 34.0% year-on-year. Monthly data also shows strong inflationary pressure—food inflation surged by 16.7% and overall prices by 11.0%. This sharp, short-term rise suggests an aggressive price pass-through in April, potentially driven by local supply disruptions or market inefficiencies.

Benue – 34.3%

Benue stands out with a staggering 51.8% year-on-year food inflation, the highest on the list, indicating severe food insecurity or disruption. The monthly data shows a similarly alarming picture: food prices rose 25.6% and overall inflation hit 12.8%. While headline inflation is slightly lower than some peers, Benue’s food cost crisis makes it one of the hardest-hit states in real terms.

Niger – 34.8%

Niger State had a 34.8% headline inflation rate and food inflation of 24.3%—moderate compared to Benue. However, monthly changes are significant: a 14.7% rise in all items and a 5.7% rise in food prices. The spike in April suggests price hikes are likely driven by fuel, transportation, and cross-border food trade effects.

Kebbi – 35.1%

With a headline inflation rate of 35.1% and food inflation at 33.8%, Kebbi is one of the few states where food inflation is nearly equal to the overall index. Despite this, the monthly increases are relatively subdued—4.3% for food and 5.4% for all items—implying that April inflation was stable compared to the annual trend, though prices remain high.

Enugu – 36.0%

Enugu tops the list with the highest cost of living in April 2025, recording a 36.0% annual inflation rate. Food inflation stood at 24.4%, and monthly food prices rose by 3.9%. The 12.3% monthly rise in all items suggests recent pressures on housing, energy, or transportation. Enugu’s consistent price hikes across make it the most expensive state to live in Nigeria.