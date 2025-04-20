The Enugu State Government has announced plans to develop a 135.5-kilometre state-owned standard gauge rail line, designed to connect key South-East cities to the Onne Port in Rivers State.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, shared this update during an interview on the Enugu Kwenu Programme aired on Afia TV on Friday, where he provided insights into the state’s ongoing transport developments and the potential impact of the proposed rail project.

Dr. Ozor confirmed the completion of a feasibility study for the Enugu rail network and South-East corridor.

He also highlighted that the Enugu Government is collaborating with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and Chinese companies on rail infrastructure, while negotiating with investors for financing.

He emphasized that the rail line aligns with the state’s goal of positioning Enugu as a key hub for regional trade and logistics.

The proposed rail line will run from Enugu through Ugwuoba, connecting to Awka and Onitsha in Anambra State. It will extend through parts of Ebonyi via the Amechi Idodo axis, link Umuahia and Owerri through Nkanu West and Isiagu, and terminate at the Onne Port.

“As part of turning Enugu State into a hub, rail is a critical part of that to enable the movement of agro commodities from wherever their sources are to all the way to the port for export and earning of foreign exchange.

“We have a lot of wealth locked underneath our soil, such as coal. We need to exploit them to be able to generate a lot of revenue, and rail is critical to it. And that rail is also important to connect all the South Eastern cities because they have some level of affiliation to Enugu,” the commissioner stated.

He added, “The line we are about to build is state-owned. It is a 135.5km standard gauge line that connects Enugu to all major cities in the South East. You are going to see a proper connection to Anambra through Ugwuoba, you are going to see a connection to Ebonyi through the Amechi Idodo axis. And of course, connecting to Umuahia, Abia and Owerri through the line that passes through Nkanu West to Isiagu and going all the way to Onne Port.”

The commissioner stated that the rail line will serve both passenger and cargo services, improving goods movement and reducing reliance on Lagos ports. He added that it will also ease cargo flow from neighbouring states like Delta, alleviating pressure on Lagos’ congested ports.

More insights

The commissioner emphasized that the proposed rail line is central to Enugu’s vision of becoming a logistics and export hub, enabling the smooth movement of agro-commodities from across the South-East to export terminals.

Beyond agriculture, he noted that the project would support the exploitation of untapped mineral resources, especially coal, by providing infrastructure for efficient bulk transport. According to him, a functional rail system would unlock new revenue streams and deepen regional economic integration.

According to the commissioner, the project is part of a wider transport plan that includes a new market station at the Holy Ghost Transport Terminal in Enugu. Dr Ozor said the station, to be sited between Terminals 1 and 2, will handle both passengers and cargo.

He added that Enugu is also developing a major inland container port to process agro-commodities for the South-East and North-East.

While the Federal Government is working to extend its rail line from Aba to Enugu within 24 months, Ozor clarified that the state’s rail project is a separate, state-led initiative aligned with its economic agenda.