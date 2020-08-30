Commodities
Gold prices close higher, as U.S Fed Reserve allows high inflation
The U.S Fed Reserve strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target.
The precious metal gained over 2% at its last trading session.
This bullish feat in the precious metal resulted to its first weekly gain in three weeks as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s new monetary policy strategy.
Gold futures contract gained $42.30, to settle at $1,974.90 an ounce.
Why Gold prices are up?
The U.S Fed Reserve strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target to make up for the time when inflation was below their targets signaling that a long period of very low-interest rates lies ahead.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital macros on why gold prices are more likely to keep up its bullish trend. He said;
“With the election approaching, a new Fed policy framework explicitly allows for inflation to moderately overshoot the 2% target to catch-up on previous undershooting, and very depressed US real interest rates, some long-term investors will likely continue to want to diversify away from the greenback.
“Gold should remain bid on dips through to the FOMC actionable meeting in September. Higher US yields remain the biggest threat to the view as September issuance supply looms.”
The yellow metal is now perceived as the safe-haven choice of many investors lately as prevailing macros such as the fragile growth in the global economy and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be on the headlines.
Quick fact: Humans mainly use gold for making jewelry, wealth preservation, and, industrial purposes such as in the production of electronics.
However, it is rare enough that many people don’t have it, or have it in minute quantities.
Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. Hence, it provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.
Commodities
Oil prices pull back from recent highs, as Hurricane Laura spares U.S oil infrastructure
Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage
Crude oil prices pulled back from recent highs as Hurricane Laura spared most of the U.S. oil infrastructure in Louisiana and Texas.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was relatively unchanged as it traded at $42.96 a barrel as of 6:12 GMT. Also, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate is on track to gain 1.5% rise this week, for a fourth straight week of gains.
Brent crude was up by 0.04% to trade at $45.11 a barrel, heading for a weekly upsurge of 1.6%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave valuable macros, on why in spite of hurricane storm, crude oil prices are relatively negative. He said;
“Oil prices slipped after Hurricane Laura ran roughshod through Louisiana. Gulf Coast energy infrastructures were mostly spared the brunt of the damage with traders now anticipating Gulf of Mexico shut-in production to return within days given the impairment was not as bad as expected. It could be a short-term negative for oil prices.
“Also, oil traders reacted less favorably to US Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech as there was not enough meat on the reflationary bone he served up.
“Unless there is any lasting damage to oil production infrastructure, it would not be a surprise to see oil trade down a bit after the storm as damage assessment continues.”
Get financial and economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics
Crude oil traders continue to get wary whenever prices breakout to form a new higher range, especially in the context of western nations moving into the colder months where COVID-19 caseloads could continue to rise.
Commodities
Gold prices drop lower, Gold traders await U.S. Federal Reserve
Gold was mostly on the defensive in the Asian session and most of the European trading.
Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday.
Gold traders await the speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell scheduled to hold later today, for better guidance on the monetary policies of the world’s largest economy
Gold futures were down 0.6% to trade at $1,944.5 per ounce by 0716 GMT, after gaining over 1% yesterday on high hopes of more stimulus measures.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address the Fed’s annual central bankers’ conference at 1310 GMT, with gold traders looking for any hints of the bank’s strategy on inflation and monetary policy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke about the fundamentals that could keep the yellow metal on the defensive. He said;
“Gold rallies alongside lower US dollar. But if US Fed Chair Powell’s speech does not meet dovish expectations, gold may stall and move back in reverse.
“Gold was mostly on the defensive in the Asian session and most of the European trading as US yields moved higher, suggesting gold was about to settle into a very defensive posture.
“But then gold received a boost in US trading as investors continue to monitor US fiscal developments. Gold investors’ eyes and ears are trained on Powell’s scheduled address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.
“Expectations of hints of more monetary stimulus bolstered gold, but the buying was against very thin selling.”
However, what remains important for the precious metal pricing in the long term, is the quantitative easing approach and the data coming from COVID-19 caseloads.
Commodities
Oil prices rally higher, as U.S oil producers suspend operations in Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil traders are presently concerned as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Wednesday at Asia’s trading session. This was triggered by American oil producers shutting down most of their oil production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a pending hurricane storm and high hopes on China-U.S. trade talks.
Brent crude futures gained, trading at $45.94 per barrel as at 0515GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.03%, trading at $43.37 per barrel. Both crude oil benchmarks settled at a five-month high yesterday.
However, the recent upside was capped amid renewed concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic which had earlier curbed fuel demand. There have been reports from Europe and Asia about patients being re-infected with COVID-19, a situation that has raised concerns about future immunity.
Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, commented on the most important macro that crude oil traders are presently concerned about as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico, raising fears that energy supplies could be disrupted. He said:
“Oil and gasoline futures charged to a five-month high as hurricane Laura takes dead aim on the US Gulf coast, which is home of the country’s most considerable refining capacity.
“Crude futures are tracking gasoline higher as the US energy complex is fronting catastrophic circumstances. The back to back storms have not only caused producers to shut in 1.5Mbd (>80%) of production in response but also some of the world’s largest refineries have reduced operations or shuttered plants in advance of Laura raising concerns of a potential near-term gasoline shortage.”
The key to near term price movements will be the extent of any damage caused by the hurricanes, bolstered by the support from broader risk markets once the hurricane price pressure eases, as it always does.