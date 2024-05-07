In the past year, the cost of food items, especially staple foods, has seen a significant surge, driven by various factors like the depreciation of the naira, regional conflicts, and rising transportation costs. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), certain food items have experienced astonishing price hikes of over 100% year-on-year.

Recommended reading: Why the prices of food items will continue to rise

🔗 Hit the subscribe button and stay tuned for more insights into Nigeria’s food inflation!