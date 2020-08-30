Business
Lagos directs commercial properties in Ogudu GRA to produce planning permits
The government said it would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on erring property developers.
The Lagos State Government has asked owners of commercial buildings in Ogudu GRA to produce their enabling building permits.
The request follows repeated contraventions of the state’s physical planning laws by some recalcitrant individuals and organizations.
While speaking on the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, expressed the State government’s determination to stop the flagrant abuse of its planning laws and engender a culture of compliance among the people.
Salako said, “The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, on Wednesday, served contravention notices and stop-work orders on 38 commercial buildings, including banks, eateries, malls and hotels on Ogudu Road in Ogudu GRA in line with our determination to curb flagrant disobedience of the law.’’
“We shall continue to enforce compliance and sensitize the people to do the needful so that we can achieve in earnest our goal of an organized, orderly, livable and sustainable environment for the benefit of all.’’
The Commissioner reiterated that government would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions including sealing and pulling down of contravening buildings, where necessary, as well as the imposition of penalties on erring property developers.
Going further, Salako warned property developers not to confuse penal fees with approval to go ahead with construction of the illegal building, saying that reliance on payment of penal fees alone to continue developing a building would amount to an untoward act which is reprehensible.
He said, “To discourage unapproved building construction, the penalty is usually imposed for non-conformity with building approvals such as illegal change of use, altering a number of units or floors and unapproved renovation among others.’’
While maintaining that the penal fee was cautionary and only a condition precedent to making the right submissions to the approving authorities, Salako urged property owners and developers to always make honest submissions when applying for Planning Permits and ensure strict compliance to the dictates of the permit granted by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).
FG set to reopen reconstructed Enugu airport today after 370 days of closure
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure.
The Federal Government is set to commission the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Minister who said that the reconstructed Enugu airport will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the project was executed on time and within budget.
The Minister in his tweet post on Saturday said, ‘’Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you, Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory.’’
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure for maintenance and reconstruction work on the airport’s facilities and runway.
It can be recalled that on October 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari through a tweet post from his official Twitter handle announced the approval of the sum of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu airport which was shut down on August 24, 2019. The president said that despite various items competing for the country’s limited resources, the Federal Government had resolved to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had said that the shutdown of the airport was to address the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.
The reconstructed Enugu airport adds to the list of airports that the Federal Government has carried out reconstruction and maintenance work on. The list includes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport.
Lagos seals 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki
The enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings.
The Lagos State Government has sealed 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki as they intensify efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved building construction.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during the clampdown exercise.
While speaking during the exercise, Idris Salako stated that the buildings, most of which are in use, were sealed because they were either built without planning permit or did not conform with the approval.
He emphasized that the area, being a physical development hub in the State, must not be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical structures in Lekki and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of Lagos.
The Commissioner reiterated that it is through strict compliance to laws and regulations as well as enforcement that the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings would be stopped.
He said, “It is by so doing that we could protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organized and livable environment.’’
While noting that the enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts which started some weeks back to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State, Salako urged those buying or renting property to ensure that such assets have planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid sealing of their buildings.
Also at the enforcement operations were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Adebayo Dipe and operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.
Lagos has been on an enforcement drive, sealing off structures that do not conform to the state’s physical planning regulations or have unapproved building permits. This has led to the sealing off of buildings by Lagos state authorities in areas like Ikoyi, Lekki and Airport Road
Nigerian Airforce to receive highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling in Defence ministry – Budget Office
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.
The Nigerian Airforce has the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
This was disclosed by The Budget Office of the Federation, in the just-published Federal Government MDAs Detailed Capital Expenditure Ceilings for 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy gets 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
A capital spending ceiling is the maximum amount of money an organization is ready to spend on acquiring or maintaining a capital asset included in a Capex Budget plan.
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, as it recently embarked on the “ Operation Hailstorm,” a successful exercise that eliminated key Boko Haram leaders in the Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun areas of Borno State.
