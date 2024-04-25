The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, closed Oniru Market in Eti Osa due to violations of environmental regulations.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources for Lagos State, announced the closure on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He shared a video of the market being sealed by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps and posted a brief note stating the market was sealed over environmental infractions..

“Lagos State government sealed Oniru Market over environmental infraction,” Wahab post read.

Over recent months, the Lagos State Government has actively closed several markets across the state, enforcing its strict policy against environmental violations to address and curb unhygienic practices.

What you should know

In a bid to address and curb unhygienic environmental practices observed in market environments across the state, the Lagos State government has sealed several markets, only reopening them when they comply with the state government’s directives on cleanliness and hygiene.

In February 2024, the Lagos State Government decisively closed down a Jumia outlet on Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba due to unauthorized sewage disposal into the surrounding area, citing violations of environmental regulations.

In September 2023, the government sealed the Okeodo market at Ile-Epo near Abule Egba, along with the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets on Lagos Mainland due to non-compliance with the state’s environmental laws.

Additionally, in October 2023, the popular Alade market in Ikeja’s Onigbongbo Local Council Area was shut down for similar reasons.

Other markets that have been closed in recent months for violations of state environmental laws include but are not limited to, Mile 12 International Market, Ladipo Market, and ASPAMDA.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, has repeatedly reiterated the state government’s commitment to achieving a cleaner Lagos.

This initiative extends beyond markets, as the government has also conducted several enforcement exercises to clean various drainage channels across the state, further enhancing the environment.