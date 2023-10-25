The Lagos State Government has shut down the popular Alade market in Ikeja’s Onigbongbo Local Council Area due to its non-compliance with environmental laws.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Kunle Adeshina, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, through a post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Adeshina reported that the directive given by Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment, was executed on Wednesday by officials from the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) in collaboration with KAI/LAGESC.

“As directed by HC MOE&WR, Tokunbo Wahab, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI/ LAGESC in a joint operation on Wednesday morning sealed Alade Market situated in Onigbongbo LCDA,” Adeshina said.

Highlighting the number of infractions committed by the users of the market, Adeshina said that the directive was carried out this morning in a joint operation between LAWMA and KAI/ LAGESC.

“The infractions include (1) Lack of waste bin. (2) Filthy environment. (3) illegal burning of refuse by the roadside. (4) Indiscriminate dumping of refuse. (5) Failure to comply with the rules of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

“As directed by HC MOE&WR, Tokunbo Wahab, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI/ LAGESC in a joint operation on Wednesday morning sealed Alade Market situated in Onigbongbo LCDA,” the statement reads in part.

More Insights

Lagos state government through its zero tolerance for environmental violations has continued to clamp down on various markets in the state.

As a result, a couple of markets have been closed, sealed and shut down in an attempt to combat unhygienic environmental practices, illegal burning of refuse by the roadside as well non-compliance with the state waste management rules and regulations.

Subsequently, some of the markets that have been affected included Alaba International, Mile 12, Owode Onirin, Ladipo market, Oke-Odo market, ASPAMDA and others.