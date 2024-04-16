The Lagos State Government is in discussions with the Ogun State Government to extend Phase 2 of the Blue Line metro rail, currently under construction from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, further into Agbara in neighboring Ogun State.

This announcement was made by Engr. Olasukanmi Okusaga, Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA), during an inspection of the ongoing construction project by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), alongside other Authority officials.

Nairametrics obtained this information from a statement shared on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

“Today, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) officials led by Director of Rail Transport Engr. Olasukanmi Okusaga inspected the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Phase 2 project being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

“Engr. Okusaga, expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far. He also revealed ongoing discussions with the Ogun State government to extend the Blue Line further down to Agbara,” the post read in part.

Furthermore, the post noted that the project, awarded in 2023, is expected to take three years to complete.

It will include six stations in Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko, along with three bridges in Maza Maza, Satellite Town, and LASU. This phase covers a 14-kilometer stretch.

Additionally, there are plans to construct a depot in Okokomaiko.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue Line light rail, spanning 27km, is an integral part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system.

The inaugural phase, covering a 13km distance from Lagos Marina to Mile 2, was completed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in 2023.

Commercial operations commenced in September of the same year, with CCECC assuming operational responsibilities.

Within the initial four months of passenger service, the Blue Line facilitated the transportation of 583,000 passengers from September 4, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

As of its 219th day of operation, ridership surpassed one million individuals, with over one million passengers conveyed across 9,322 train rides.