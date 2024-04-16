The Phase 1 of the Lagos Blue Line light rail, which began commercial operations on September 4, 2023, has transported over one million passengers in the 219 days that it has run safely.

This announcement was made by John Zhao, an official of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the company that constructed the first phase of the rail and currently operates the system, via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

According to the CCECC official’s post, in the 219 days, over one million passengers were transported on 9,322 train rides.

“Phase I of Lagos Light Rail Blue Line, operated by #CCECC, has run safely for 219 days, transporting 1 million+ passengers on 9,322 trains. With 100% on-time performance, it eases transportation pressure and offers a greener, safer option for Lagos residents,” the post read.

The one million plus passengers moved by the Blue Line in 219 days show an increase in ridership. Earlier this year, on January 4 to be precise, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced that the Blue Line Metro Rail had moved 583,000 passengers between September 4, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

What you should know about the Blue Line

The Lagos Blue Line light rail is a 27km long rail and is part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system.

The first phase of the Blue Line, a 13km stretch from Lagos Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and subsequently launched and began commercial operations in September 2023.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) built phase 1 and currently operates the rail system.

In the first four months of passenger operations, the Blue Line transported 583,000 passengers between September 4, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

The second phase of the Blue Line rail, currently under construction by CCECC, is expected to stretch from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.