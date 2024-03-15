The Lagos State Government has successfully completed an independent power system designed to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the Lagos Blue Line rail, which is now in the testing phase.

Kolawole Ojelabi, Head of Corporate Communication at Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), announced this through an official statement on the Authority’s X account last Friday.

The statement elaborated that the newly installed power system and its substations along the rail corridor are set to boost the Blue Line rail’s efficiency and dependability.

The independent power plant serves as a backup to the main power supply, which is provided by the national grid via the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, originating from the Ijora and Akongba substations.

This plant features a diesel rotary uninterruptible power supply (DRUPS) system, marking it as the second installation of this kind in Nigeria.

The DRUPS system springs into action when the grid power is interrupted or fluctuates beyond acceptable limits. It utilizes stored energy in a flywheel to instantly power an electrical generator, ensuring a seamless power transition until the diesel engine initiates.

This setup ensures a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply to the entire train network, including all the stations.

More insights

During a visit to the power plant, a Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) delegation led by the Director of Rail Transport, Engr. Olusunkanmi Okusaga, was briefed on the installation and operation of the system. Engr. Okusaga praised the power system for its vast capacity and scalability, exparessing government satisfaction with its ability to meet the energy demands of the entire rail line to Okokomaiko.

The inspection culminated in the presentation of the system’s architectural designs and test reports, which demonstrated the system’s durability, supported by equipment from leading original equipment manufacturers.

The presentation to LAMATA was made by Mr. Habeeb Alebiosu, Group CEO of Viathan on behalf of the Consortium, along with Engr. H. G. Momoh from the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Victor Adedeji of Advad Ltd., Timi Soleye of Lampturnkey, Mide Popoola, and other technical team members.

What you should know

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line is a 27-kilometer urban rail route connecting Marina and Okokomaiko, constructed in phases for efficient execution.

The initial phase, a 13-kilometer section from Marina to Mile 2, has been finalized, featuring five stations: Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, and Marina.

The Blue Line is uniquely designed to operate on electricity supplied by a dedicated power plant.

Nairametrics earlier reported that LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, announced that the completion of the Blue Line’s second phase is anticipated in 2027.

Furthermore, Nairametrics revealed plans by the Ogun State Government to extend the Blue Line to Agbara as part of the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Initiative, highlighting a collaborative effort to expand the metro rail service.

When fully operational, the 27-kilometer Blue Line rail, stretching from Marina to Okokomaiko, is anticipated to carry around 500,000 passengers each day. This significant capacity is expected to substantially ease the transportation difficulties encountered by the residents of Lagos, contributing to a more efficient and reliable urban transit system.