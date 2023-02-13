The Lagos State Government says that it had commenced the test running of the 13-kilometre Lagos Blue Line train service.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, at the commencement of the test running in Lagos on Monday from Marina to Mile 2.

Akinajo said that the exercise would last between 2 to 3 months, to enable Lagos residents to enjoy the free ride before commencing the full rail operation in April.

Test-run involves a free train ride 3 times a week over the next 2 months

The LAMATA boss said the test running would be carried out 3 times a week over the next 2 months.

She said, “ The test run is open for Lagosians from all walks of life to board the train and have a feel of its comfort.

“Market men and women, artisans, students, members of the media, and other professionals are being invited to enjoy the free train ride.

“Any Nigerian who wishes to join the free train ride should send their email address to LAMATA to enable us to book them for the free ride within the week.’’

According to her, rail transport is not a direct bus system; there are a lot of things that are involved and all these.

She said, “We must ensure we put them in top shape before we begin commercial operation.”

She said the authority expected feedback from all categories of people such as traders, university students, and primary, and secondary schools during the test run before starting the commercial operation.

Train operations to run from 5.30 am to 11 pm daily

Akinajo said the automatic processing unit could process 250 passengers every minute, adding that the schedule was to have a train position to run every 3 minutes.

She said, “ For the first phase, the Blue Light train will be able to carry between 200,000 to 250,000 passengers daily based on the availability of rolling stock.

”Right now, the government has purchased three rolling stocks, while another six may be purchased when the government completes the second phase.

“Operations would run from 5.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. The system is designed to run a train in three minutes.

”During rush hours we will pull more trains, while during off-peak periods we would pull off the operation.’’

She said that the government was still working on the template that would make the train affordable to the people, based on the current situation in the country.

The LAMATA boss said that the fare had not been set by the government, adding that when it eventually did, the government would ensure it reflected the prevailing circumstances and was affordable, and friendly for residents.

For catch up

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023, commissioned the first phase of the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2) in Lagos State.

The President alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat commissioned the project at the Marina Train Station in the state.

The President also witnessed the signing of the commencement of Phase 2 of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The Blue rail line, part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, will run 27.5 km from Marina to Okokomaiko, with 13 stations and an end-to-end journey time of 35 minutes. The entire Blue Line will operate over a secure and exclusive right-of-way, with no level crossings and no uncontrolled access by pedestrians or vehicles.