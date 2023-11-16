As part of efforts to improve the transportation systems in Lagos, the Lagos State government has announced that it has kicked off groundwork to revamp three Quality Bus Corridors and construct five new terminals along the bus routes.

This announcement was made by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

A total of 89 bus stops along the entire stretch which spans about 33,307 meters will be worked on, five new terminals will be built, and 13 existing terminals will be revamped.

The project will support the bus network in the highlighted corridors below; (QBC) Package 1- Yaba,

LAMATA disclosed that contractors who submitted bids for the construction of the quality bus corridors were taken on site visits to familiarize them with project corridors and alignments.

The LAMATA team alongside the contractors visited quality bus corridor (QBC) package 1, 2, 3 during a two-day tour of the project sites.

Furthermore, the Lagos State authority revealed that the visits were carried out in line with Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Standard Procurement Document (SPD) and Lagos State public procurement agency (PPA) guidelines of procurement.

Details of the project

LAMATA revealed that the entire project seeks to revamp three bus corridors, remodel and introduce walkways, laybys, construct new depots and terminals along the bus routes.

The project will support the bus network in the highlighted corridors below; (QBC) Package 1- Yaba, Lawanson to Cele and Ketu, Alapere to Akanimodo. (QBC) Package 2 , Iju-ishaga, Abule Egba to Agege, and (QBC) Package 3 Iyana Iba – Igando.

In addition, the provision of drivers’ lounge, wash bay, security houses, and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) will be included in the project.

What LAMATA is saying

