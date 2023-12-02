The Lagos State Government has announced its intention to increase the daily trip of the electrified blue line rail from 54 to 76 before the end of the year.

Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of the agency, revealed this information during a briefing in Lagos, held to mark the agency’s two decades of operations.

Akinajo said the second phase of the Blue Line Rail project, from Mile 2 to Okoko, which construction has started, will be completed in 2027.

Red Line to Begin operation by 2024

In addition, The agency aims to initiate commercial operations on the Red Line corridor in the second quarter of 2024, following the anticipated completion of infrastructure work in December.

The proposed Red Line rail spans 37 kilometres, connecting Agbado to Marina and encompassing 13 stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.

What you should know

Passenger operation of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line was launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on September 4, 2023 and has to date moved over 80,000 passengers.

Earlier in October, the Lagos State Government announced the increase of its train trips from 12 to 54, targeting 74 trips before the end of November on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line (Marina to Mile 2).

It was also projected that passenger movement between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months will surpass 150,000 passengers, daily.

Upon full completion, the entire 27km Blue Line is expected to transport approximately 500,000 passengers daily, further alleviating the transportation challenges faced by Lagosians.