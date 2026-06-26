The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has set aside its earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effectively nullifying the party's registration pending a fresh hearing over a dispute involving its logo.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has set aside its earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effectively nullifying the party’s registration pending a fresh hearing over a dispute involving its logo.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Isah Dashen on Friday and was disclosed to journalists after the court proceedings by counsel to the applicant, C.S. Ekeocha.

The order comes after the same court, in a judgment delivered on December 10, 2025, directed INEC to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress as a political party.

However, the Peace Movement Party (PMP) later approached the court, claiming ownership of the logo relied upon in securing that judgment.

What they are saying

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, counsel to the applicant, C.S. Ekeocha, said the court agreed that the rights of the Peace Movement Party had been adversely affected because it was not joined in the original suit despite laying claim to the disputed logo.

According to him, the court consequently vacated its earlier judgment and directed all parties to return to the position they occupied before the December 10, 2025 decision.

“The court has ordered all parties to return to the position they occupied before the judgment of December 10, 2025, and directed the claimants to join all necessary parties to ensure the issues in dispute are effectually and completely determined.”

Ekeocha said the implication of the ruling is that every action taken by INEC in compliance with the now-vacated judgment must be reversed.

“The recognition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the issuance of its certificate of registration, its inclusion in INEC’s records, and any appearance on ballot papers arising from that judgment must be withdrawn pending the final determination of the substantive suit.”

He, however, clarified that the substantive case has not been determined.

“The matter has not been concluded. The court merely set aside its previous judgment and directed that the party whose interests were affected be joined so that all sides can be heard before a fresh decision is reached.”

Get up to speed

The ruling adds to a series of legal battles involving political parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

In mid-June, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties after ruling that they failed to meet the constitutional requirement of securing at least 25 per cent of votes in the last general election.

However, a day later, the Court of Appeal suspended the Federal High Court’s judgment, temporarily halting the deregistration of the ADC and the four other political parties pending the determination of the appeal.

What you should know

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and has remained one of the most vocal critics of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

As of the time of filing this report, Obi had not issued any public statement reacting to the Federal High Court’s decision setting aside the judgment that led to the registration of his party.

Earlier on Friday, Obi also called for the implementation of the proposed state police system to be postponed until after the 2027 presidential election, warning that the current administration could exploit the new policing structure to influence the outcome of the polls if it takes effect before Nigerians go to the ballot.