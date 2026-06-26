The Government of Ireland has opened applications for its 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, offering fully funded one-year Master's scholarships to eligible early and mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana.

The Government of Ireland has announced a fully funded Master’s scholarship programme for eligible early and mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana, with applications scheduled to open on June 29, 2026.

The announcement was made by the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria, which manages the fellowship programme for applicants from both countries.

The programme provides successful candidates with the opportunity to study at leading Irish universities while equipping them with skills and knowledge to contribute to the development of their home countries.

What they are saying

According to the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria, the fellowship is open to resident nationals of Nigeria and Ghana who hold at least a Second-Class Lower bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of three years of relevant work experience.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, return flight and visa costs, a monthly living allowance, health insurance, and accommodation stipends throughout the one-year programme.

For Nigerian applicants, the fellowship is offered under the Roger Casement Fellowship in Human Rights, focusing on Master’s programmes in Law, Human Rights, and Governance.

Applicants from Ghana can apply for eligible Master’s programmes across a broader range of disciplines, including Agriculture, Health, Education, Human Rights, Engineering, Business, and other approved fields.

The embassy stated that applications for the programme will open on June 29, 2026, and close on July 26, 2026, urging interested candidates to submit their applications within the application window.

More insights

The Ireland Fellows Programme is designed for early to mid-career professionals seeking to strengthen their academic qualifications and leadership capacity through postgraduate study in Ireland.

Successful fellows will undertake a one-year Master’s degree at one of Ireland’s leading universities under a fully funded scholarship package.

Further information on eligibility requirements, available courses, and the application process is available through the programme’s official website.

What you should know

The launch of the Ireland Fellows Programme comes as Ireland continues to expand opportunities for international professionals and graduates.

Earlier this year, Ireland introduced 32 changes to its employment permit framework to address labour shortages across key sectors, including construction, healthcare, transport, agri-food, and specialist services.

The reforms expanded access to work permits through additions to the Critical Skills Employment Permit list, new General Employment Permit quotas, and the removal of several occupations from the ineligible list.

Last year, the country also announced fully funded postgraduate research opportunities, offering up to two years of funding for Master’s by Research programmes and four years for Doctoral (PhD) degrees. Applicants were required to hold a relevant bachelor’s degree for Master’s programmes or a Master’s degree for PhD studies.

These initiatives form part of Ireland’s broader strategy to attract global talent while strengthening its workforce and higher education sector.