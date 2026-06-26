Nigeria Democratic Congress's 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned that the Tinubu administration could use the proposed state police system to influence the outcome of the 2027 general election, urging that its implementation be deferred until after the polls.

Nigeria Democratic Congress’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned that the Tinubu administration could use the proposed state police system to influence the outcome of the 2027 general election, urging that its implementation be deferred until after the polls.

Obi made the remarks in a post shared on his X account on Friday, June 26, days after the Senate passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police services across Nigeria.

On June 24, the Senate approved a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to create state police as part of efforts to decentralise policing and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

What Peter Obi is saying

Obi said there was no assurance that the current administration would refrain from exploiting state police for political advantage during the next general election.

“Going by what Nigerians have seen so far, there is no guarantee that this administration can resist the temptation to take advantage of state policing to influence the 2027 general election by proxy,” he said.

He argued that because of the risks such a move could pose to Nigeria’s democracy, implementation of the proposed law should be postponed until after the elections.

“In view of that possibility and the danger it poses to the polity, it is necessary to defer its implementation until after the general election,” Obi added.

However, the proposed legislation contains safeguards prohibiting state police from being used against political opponents, activists, journalists, or other individuals merely for criticising the government.

Nigeria’s next presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027. Obi is expected to contest as the presidential candidate of the NDC, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to fly the flag of the ADC and President Bola Tinubu is expected to seek re-election on the platform of the APC.

More insights

Obi also questioned the manner in which the constitutional amendment establishing state police was passed, arguing that although decentralised policing has long been advocated by security experts and stakeholders, the legislative process raises serious concerns.

He said the absence of broad public engagement and the speed with which the bill was passed had fuelled doubts about the motivations behind the legislation.

“The process should involve greater community participation. Policing should be more visible at the local government and community levels. The mechanism for passing the law appears highly disorganised, with no public hearing on such a sensitive issue. Indeed, the rush to enact the law without proper legislative procedures fuels suspicion among many observers about the political motives behind it,” he said.

As a way forward, Obi recommended creating independent oversight institutions to prevent state police from being controlled by political office holders.

According to him, for the reform to succeed, the law should establish state-level Police Service Commissions that are insulated from executive interference and empowered to ensure police forces operate in the public interest rather than serving the interests of those in power.

What you should know

The Senate on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment bill to establish state police services across Nigeria after it was transmitted by President Bola Tinubu as part of broader efforts to reform the country’s security architecture.

The proposed legislation introduces a dual policing structure comprising the Federal Police Service and State Police Services, with proponents arguing that decentralised policing will improve the country’s capacity to tackle persistent insecurity.

However, the proposal has generated mixed reactions. While many stakeholders view state police as a necessary reform, some security experts have expressed concerns about its implementation.

Among them is retired Commissioner of Police Balarabe Sule, who warned that many state governments may lack the financial capacity to establish, fund and sustain independent police forces if the proposal eventually becomes law.