Obi, Dickson condemn NDC deregistration, allege assault on multi-party democracy

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and Senator Henry Seriake Dickson have condemned the Federal High Court's decision setting aside the registration of the NDC, describing it as illegal and a setback for Nigeria's democracy.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and Senator Henry Seriake Dickson have condemned the Federal High Court’s decision to deregister the NDC, describing it as illegal and a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

The two politicians made their positions known in separate statements shared on their X accounts on Friday, June 26, following the court’s ruling.

The development comes after Justice Isah Dashen of the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja set aside the court’s earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effectively nullifying the party’s registration pending a fresh hearing.

What they are saying

The former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator, Henry Seriake Dickson, condemned the ruling, insisting that it lacked legal merit and was designed to undermine the credibility and progress the party has recorded since its registration.

“The order is illegal and will not stand. It is against multi-party democracy, anti-democratic in nature, and aimed at narrowing and stifling the democratic space. It will be resisted by all of us and by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

He disclosed that the party had assembled a team of lawyers to challenge the judgment, while urging members, supporters and candidates to remain calm and continue with their political activities.

Dickson also alleged that the legal challenge was politically motivated, arguing that the applicant was neither a registered political party nor one of the associations that sought registration from INEC during the exercise.

“So, we know where this is coming from. It is coming from those who are shocked by the progress the NDC has made within such a short period as a result of our hard work and commitment to deepening multi-party democracy,” he said.

Similarly, Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the party, described the ruling as another blow to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, warning that it could weaken public confidence in the country’s democracy.

“Every Nigerian committed to the country’s progress should be deeply concerned. This judgment represents another setback for our democracy and the institutions upon which our future depends,” Obi said.

He further warned against actions capable of eroding the independence of democratic institutions.

“It is regrettable that some who claim to champion democracy now appear determined to weaken the very institutions that sustain it. In doing so, they are undermining public confidence and endangering the future of millions of Nigerians.”

Backstory

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja had on Friday set aside its earlier judgment directing INEC to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effectively nullifying the party’s registration pending the determination of a fresh hearing.

Justice Isah Dashen delivered the ruling after the Peace Movement Party (PMP) challenged the earlier judgment, claiming ownership of the logo relied upon in obtaining the registration order.

The court held that the Peace Movement Party’s rights could have been affected because it was not joined as a party in the original suit, prompting the court to vacate its December 10, 2025 judgment and order all parties to return to the position they occupied before that decision.

What you should know

The ruling is the latest in a series of legal battles involving political parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

In mid-June, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties after ruling that they failed to satisfy the constitutional requirement of securing at least 25 per cent of votes in the last general election.

However, a day later, the Court of Appeal suspended the Federal High Court’s judgment, temporarily halting the deregistration of the ADC and the four other political parties pending the determination of the appeal.