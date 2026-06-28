NDLEA intercepts 558,900 tramadol pills, arrests traffickers in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 558,900 pills of Tramadol 250mg and arrested three suspected transnational drug traffickers in Lagos, in one of its latest operations targeting cross-border narcotics trafficking.

The agency disclosed this on Sunday in statement issued by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The agency disclosed that the illicit consignment, concealed in a specially fabricated compartment of a truck travelling from Togo through the Benin Republic into Nigeria, was intercepted following credible intelligence.

What they are saying

According to the NDLEA, the suspects two nationals of the Benin Republic and one Nigerian were arrested on June 21 at the Mile 2 Bridge in Lagos.

“A thorough search of the truck led to the recovery of 558,900 pills of Tramadol 250mg, concealed in a fabricated compartment of the vehicle.

“Two suspects were also arrested along Lagos–Ibadan expressway on Friday, June 26 while transporting 118kg skunk among other legitimate goods in a truck, which left Ebute Ero area of Lagos Island, heading to Onitsha, Anambra State,” Babafemi said.

The seizure highlights the agency’s intensified crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking networks using Nigeria as a transit and destination market for illicit pharmaceutical opioids.

More insights

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives arrested two suspects along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday, June 26, while transporting 118 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, concealed alongside legitimate goods in a truck heading from Ebute Ero on Lagos Island to Onitsha, Anambra State.

The agency also recorded another major seizure after operatives of its Special Operations Unit arrested a 57-year-old suspect at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, on Saturday, June 27.

According to the statement, the suspect was found in possession of 209.5 kilograms of Scottish Loud, described by the agency as a potent strain of cannabis, which was allegedly being transported to Enugu State before it was intercepted.

Meanwhile, two women were arrested on the same day at 15 Olumokun Street, Amukoko, Lagos, where operatives recovered 28.8 kilograms of skunk.

Babafemi said investigations showed that the principal suspect used the residence as a storage point for illicit drugs before distributing them to customers through an accomplice.

What you should know

Beyond enforcement operations, the NDLEA said it continued its nationwide War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign, conducting sensitisation programmes in schools, workplaces, worship centres and communities.

During the past week, anti-drug awareness lectures were delivered to students and staff of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Damaturu, Yobe State; Adesalu Primary School in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; Government Girls Secondary School in Badawa, Kano State; School of Science and Islamic Studies in Ankpa, Kogi State; and Community Secondary School in Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, among others.

Also the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport Strategic Command in Ikeja had recorded seizing 9,058.543 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested 260 suspects, from 2025 to date.

Ahmad made the disclosure during the command’s commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held under the theme “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses.”