NDLEA intercepts 9,058kg drugs, arrests 260 suspects in MMIA crackdown

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency's Murtala Muhammed International Airport Strategic Command in Ikeja has seized 9,058.543 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested 260 suspects, from 2025 to date.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport Strategic Command in Ikeja has seized 9,058.543 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested 260 suspects, from 2025 to date.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the command’s Commander Mohammad Ahmad made the disclosure on Friday, revealing that the agency also secured the conviction of 101 offenders during the same period.

Ahmad made the disclosure during the command’s commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held under the theme “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses.”

What they are saying

Ahmad said the achievements reflected the command’s commitment to safeguarding the country from drug abuse and trafficking through innovative enforcement strategies.

He called for sustained collaboration among government agencies, communities, and stakeholders to tackle the challenges posed by illicit drug trade through Nigeria’s busiest international airport.

Ahmad said the command’s results had been driven by consistent application of innovative drug law enforcement strategies, and urged continued inter-agency cooperation to sustain and build on those gains.

Retired Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics Ibiba Odili called on Nigerians to support anti-drug campaigns, saying collective action remained essential in addressing the growing threat of substance abuse and trafficking.

More insights

One participant, Chibuzor Osakwe, stressed the importance of sustained public enlightenment on the dangers of drug abuse, with a particular focus on youth.

“The youth would need to understand the consequences of illicit drug use and the need to make healthy and responsible life choices,” she said.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking has been observed annually on June 26 since 1989, established by the United Nations to raise awareness against drug abuse and illegal drug trade.

The 2026 edition is focused on strengthening global cooperation in preventing drug abuse, combating trafficking, and promoting innovative responses to emerging drug-related challenges.

These themes resonate directly with Nigeria’s position as a major transit point for illicit drugs moving between producing regions and consumer markets globally.

What you should know

The NDLEA has been on a steady crackdown on illicit drug trafficking and abuse across the country, targeting major suppliers, traffickers, and criminal networks involved in the illegal drug trade.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) secured 974 convictions of drug offenders across Nigeria in the first quarter of 2026, including 11 major drug kingpins sentenced to a combined 254 years in prison.

The figures were disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja, on April 17, 2026.

According to the agency, the convictions recorded between January and March 2026 reflected a steady increase in successful prosecutions, with 265 convictions secured in January, 316 in February, and 393 in March.

Of the total number of offenders convicted during the period, 899 were male while 75 were female, highlighting the continued prevalence of men within the illicit drug networks targeted by the agency.