MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas has condemned the growing anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, arguing that xenophobia is being fueled by state failure and exploited by politicians seeking electoral gains rather than solutions.

MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas has condemned the growing anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, arguing that xenophobia is being fueled by state failure and exploited by politicians seeking electoral gains rather than solutions.

According to a statement from the Group, Jonas made the remarks during the funeral service of Zimbabwean-born activist and public servant Thokozani Damasane in Johannesburg, where he used his eulogy to address South Africa’s ongoing immigration and social cohesion challenges.

The speech comes amid renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, including citizens from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and other African countries.

The anti-immigrant protesters have also issued a June 30 deadline for all immigrants to leave the country.

What the MTN Group Chairman is saying

According to Jonas, blaming foreign nationals for South Africa’s socioeconomic difficulties distracts attention from deeper governance failures.

“Foreigners can leave tomorrow, inequality will be with us. Foreigners will leave tomorrow, unemployment will be with us. Foreigners will leave tomorrow, our police will remain corrupt,” he said.

He argued that the country’s challenges stem largely from weaknesses in governance, poor border management, ineffective law enforcement, and failures in public service delivery.

“The problem is the failure of the state. The state doesn’t manage immigration. It doesn’t manage its borders. It doesn’t enforce law enforcement. It doesn’t manage education,” Jonas stated.

He further warned that citizens frustrated by economic hardship are becoming vulnerable to political actors who use foreigners as scapegoats rather than addressing structural problems.

More insights

Jonas also criticized tribalism and ethnic nationalism, describing them as divisive forces that continue to undermine African unity.

He argued that colonial systems institutionalized tribal divisions and that similar identity-based politics are now fueling xenophobic attitudes across communities.

“The tribe is a product of colonial powers,” he said, adding that modern political actors continue to exploit such divisions for political advantage.

Jonas urged South Africans to reject ethnic nationalism and embrace a broader sense of national and continental identity.

Jonas emphasized that South Africa’s prosperity is closely linked to the fortunes of the wider African continent.

“We are a nation embedded in Africa. South Africa is nothing without Africa. And Africa is nothing without South Africa,” he said.

The comments carry particular significance given MTN’s extensive operations across Africa. The telecommunications giant operates in 19 markets across West, East and Southern Africa, making regional stability and cross-border cooperation important to its long-term business interests.

Jonas also stressed that individuals should not be judged based on their nationality or origin.

“We cannot judge people by their origin. We cannot determine the legal status of people by their origin,” he said.

Damasane’s life reflects African solidarity

Jonas used the life of the late Damasane to illustrate the values of inclusion and shared humanity.

Born and educated in Zimbabwe, Damasane relocated to South Africa after apartheid and became deeply involved in community and public service initiatives.

Reflecting on his contribution, Jonas said Damasane embraced South Africa’s struggles and became part of the country’s social fabric despite being born elsewhere.

“He immersed himself deeply into the struggles, into the pains of South Africans, and he became one of us,” Jonas said.

According to the MTN chairman, Damasane’s story demonstrates that identity should be defined by shared values and contributions rather than place of origin.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, had cautioned against growing calls across parts of Africa to boycott pan-African businesses, warning that such actions could undermine youth employment, digital transformation, and the continent’s broader economic integration agenda.

Mupita issued the warning while speaking to Bloomberg on the wider corporate impact of the recent protest against some businesses.

Mupita acknowledged the sensitivity surrounding recent developments but said the company had not experienced any direct impact on its operations.

The MTN chief executive also stressed the importance of protecting businesses that operate across multiple African markets, arguing that they are essential to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area.