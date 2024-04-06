The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has announced that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ART) project is on the verge of completion, with 97% of the work already done.

This statement came following Mr. Wike’s inspection tour from the Central Area’s Metro Station to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the project’s progress, the Minister referred to it as a “dream comes true.’

Furthermore, Mr. Wike revealed plans for the official launch of the Abuja Light Rail, in May, coinciding with the celebration of President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office. He noted that President Tinubu has already sanctioned a timetable for the inauguration of several projects, including the ART, as part of the festivities marking his administration’s anniversary.

“We are very happy. We are almost 97% completed. All works are ongoing to make sure that the May delivery date is a reality.

“I believe this is one of the projects Mr President would like to inaugurate, because it is very key to the development of the economy.

“For me, it is a dream comes true, and we are happy that after all said and done, the metro line will be put to use for Nigerians, come May 29,” he said.

As part of his inspection tour, Wike took a 30-minute ride on the Abuja Light Rail from the Metro Station to the Airport, of which he expressed his preference for the rail system over traditional road transport to the airport, citing its convenience.

He praised the efforts of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor responsible for the project, for their efficiency and assured completion of the renovation works on the stations before the scheduled commissioning in May.

More insights

Addressing inquiries about the potential extension of the rail lines to high-traffic areas in the capital city, Minister Wike adopted a cautious approach. He emphasized the need for a step-by-step assessment, particularly considering the financial implications.

Although acknowledging the significance of linking areas like Nyanya to the rail network, he refrained from making any definitive commitments, indicating that discussions with the contractor would determine future actions.

“I am not committing anything now, because we are taking everything step by step.

“We have to first of all, consider the financial implications.

“Linking areas like Nyanya are important, no doubt about it. We will talk to the contractor to see what we can do, but for now, there is no commitment,” he stated.

Additionally, Wike revealed plans by the FCT Administration to set up three road transport terminals in Abuja, starting in May, to improve safety and reliability, addressing the issue of “one chance” criminality and offering safer alternatives to unverified transport services.