According to the research conducted by scientists at the London Institute of Cancer Research, the number of annual cases of prostate cancer worldwide is anticipated to surge to 2.9 million by 2040, nearly doubling the figures recorded in 2020.

The research was published in the Lancet medical journal unveiling projections regarding prostate cancer diagnoses, particularly in low-and-middle income countries.

Moreover, the study predicts an 85% rise in annual deaths attributed to prostate cancer by 2040, escalating to almost 700,000 fatalities per year, compared to the 375,000 recorded in 2020.

The study

This alarming increase is primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of the disease in lower-income nations.

While advancements in high-income countries have led to a decline in prostate cancer mortality rates over the past three decades, the trend remains bleak in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in regions lacking access to early detection methods such as PSA testing.

The study highlights the importance of proactive screening strategies, particularly for men at high risk, including those with a family history of the disease, individuals of African descent, and carriers of the BRACA2 gene mutation.

Early detection through PSA testing and MRI scans is crucial in mitigating the impact of prostate cancer.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Nick James, emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures, stating, “As more and more men around the world live to middle and old age, there will be an inevitable rise in the number of prostate cancer cases. We know this surge in cases is coming, so we need to start planning and take action now.”

What you should know

Prostate cancer currently accounts for 15% of all male cancers globally and ranks as the most prevalent form of cancer in men in over half of all countries worldwide.

While exceedingly rare, it is possible for women to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, with studies indicating minimal occurrences.

Despite the absence of a definitive cure for metastatic prostate cancer, early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes, with patients often surpassing the disease’s prognosis if diagnosed in its initial stages.

However, disparities persist, with countries lacking adequate screening infrastructure experiencing higher prostate cancer rates and mortality rates among residents.

Notably, while countries such as Ireland, Sweden, and France report elevated prostate cancer incidence rates, nations with predominantly Black populations, including Zimbabwe, Barbados, Haiti, and Zambia, witness higher mortality rates.

The Lancet study also shed light on the underrepresentation of diverse ethnicities in prostate cancer research, emphasising the imperative for inclusive research endeavors, particularly involving individuals of West African descent.