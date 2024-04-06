The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF), in partnership with the Vincent Obiama Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation, has announced how it facilitated open-heart surgeries on two brothers from Okeba, Delta State, through its adult heart medical mission.

The foundation made this known through a communique issued to newsmen on Thursday.

The two brothers Frank and Evans Aweto, were among the beneficiaries of SEOF’s adult open heart medical mission in May, 2022, performed at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital in Oraifite, Anambra State, a medical institution specialising in cardiothoracic care.

SEOF’s Executive Director, Mrs Chidimma Okoye, stated that the story of the Aweto brothers underscores the dire healthcare challenges faced by many Nigerians due to limited access to medical care.

Okoye stated that SEOF and the VOOM Foundation share a common goal and that their collaboration with the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital is to save lives and improve healthcare accessibility for Nigeria’s underserved communities.

“Through this partnership, SEOF has conducted 69 open-heart surgeries within two years, establishing itself as a beacon of hope in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape,” she added.

Okoye expressed joy for the lives and the current condition of Frank and Evans Aweto, who were respectively 33 and 25 years old when the surgeries were performed on them.

She stated that for almost two years now, the brothers have been thriving well, adding, “Their surgeries have granted them the chance to live happy, healthy lives.”

Frank − the elder sibling, who shouldered the responsibility of caring for his family following their father’s passing, by working menial jobs – stated that he discovered his heart disease when a routine medical check-up, required for his enrollment at the Petroleum Institute in Warri, revealed an enlarged heart.

He added that for years, he endured silently until the intervention of SEOF’s medical mission.

In his statement, Frank expressed gratitude to SEOF and the VOOM Foundation for the open-heart surgeries, adding that it was the reason they are still alive today.

“We never thought the surgeries would be free, but we dared to hope and went anyway. To our amazement, we received the surgery we needed to survive,” Frank said.

On the other hand, Evans’ cardiovascular disease was more severe. It was reported that he was misdiagnosed and dismissed by multiple healthcare providers, and he endured a lifetime of debilitating symptoms, including chest pains and shortness of breath.

“Yet, my resilience never faltered, even as my condition remained undiagnosed until SEOF’s intervention,” Evans said.

Okoye stressed that as they celebrate Frank’s and Evans’ journey to healing, they are reminded of the profound impact of philanthropy in restoring hope and dignity to those in need.

“Frank dreams of starting a family, while Evans aspires to serve as a naval officer — a testament to the transformative power of SEOF’s intervention,” she said.

She further stressed that their story serves as an inspiration, fueling their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.