President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointed Engineer Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

The announcement was made on Friday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

In the statement, it was highlighted that Engineer Nwagba brings extensive experience in finance and technology to the role.

Part of the statement reads, “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of this critical agency to bring to bear his wealth of experience in finance and technology, as well as his record in driving financial interventions across Nigeria in this new role in order to expand access to credit to all classes of Nigerian citizens, while promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the quality of life of the Nigerian people as they access the tangibles of prosperity.”

Background

At just 36 years old, Uzoma Nwagba has amassed a wealth of experience at the nexus of technology and finance.

Before assuming his current position, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria’s Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), overseeing the world’s largest microcredit initiative.

Under his leadership, GEEP harnessed technology to administer two million loans to underbanked Nigerians, marking a significant stride in financial inclusion across Africa.

Prior to his role at GEEP, Nwagba held a position as a Software Engineer at Microsoft, where he led teams in developing enterprise and mobile software for emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Nigeria. His transition into finance was marked by his tenure as the Chief Operating Officer at the Bank of Industry, where he spearheaded microcredit initiatives.

Before his appointment to his current role, he served as a Senior Investment Associate at the African Capital Alliance, focusing on financial services such as banking, insurance, and pensions.

With his diverse background spanning technology, finance, and investment, Nwagba brings a unique skill set and perspective to his new role as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), poised to drive further advancements in financial inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria.

Uzoma Nwagba’s education

Uzoma Nwagba holds Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree from Harvard Business School, graduating in 2014.

During his time at Harvard, Nwagba actively participated in various extracurricular activities and societies, including the Management Consulting Club, African Business Club, Design Club, Public Speaking and Negotiation Club, Christian Fellowship, and Business in Government Club, reflecting his multifaceted interests and leadership qualities.

Before Harvard, Nwagba obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Howard University, graduating with honors in 2009. During his undergraduate years at Howard, Nwagba held several leadership positions, including serving as the President of the Howard University College of Engineering, Architecture, and Computer Sciences Student Council in 2008.

He also served as the Executive Board Advisor for Engineers Without Borders (Howard Chapter), received honors membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, chaired publications for the National Society of Black Engineers, and held leadership roles in various student associations, including the Howard University African Students Association.

Nwagba’s academic journey began at Kings College, Lagos, where he completed his secondary education from 1998 to 2004.