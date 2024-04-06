The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that Nigerians who have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) will soon be able to request for a National ID card with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services.

The ID card, which is to be launched by NIMC in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), will be powered by NIBSS’ AfriGO, a National domestic card scheme.

According to a statement signed by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, the National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enroll and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

Functionalities of the card

NIMC explained that the card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders to prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building.

“Only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card.

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card. In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons especially those financially excluded from social and financial services have access to multiple government intervention programs,” NIMC stated.

Data protection

NIMC said data of the card users would be adequately protected in line with data protection regulations and public interest and would ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information.

According to NIMC, the key features of the card will include:

Machine-readable Zone (MRZ) in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information

Identity card Issue Date and document number in line with ICAO standard

Additional features include travel, health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies, etc.

Nigeria’s quick response code (NQR) containing the national identification number

Biometric authentication, such as fingerprint and pictures, as the primary medium for identity verification through the data on the card chip

Offline capability that allows transactions in areas with limited network coverage or zero infrastructure connectivity

Functionality as a debit and prepaid card catering to both banked and unbanked individuals.

NIMC added that requests for cards by registered citizens and legal residents will be made available online, at any commercial bank, various agencies, or agents participating in multiple programs and/or any NIMC offices nationwide.