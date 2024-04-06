The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed all eleven DisCos in the country to create an online portal for their customers to access their Band category status.

This came on the heel of the recent upward review of the electricity tariff of consumers classified as Band A category.

In a statement on Saturday by the DGM of the commission, Abba Terab, NERC noted that the electricity Distribution Companies must set up the online portal on April 10, 2024.

In addition, Terab instructed the DisCos to promptly publish on their websites the timetable for approved Band A feeders impacted by the rate adjustment.

According to NERC, customers who have been overbilled at the new rate must receive a refund via energy tokens by Thursday, 11th April 2024, while DisCos must submit proof of compliance to the Commission by 12th April 2024.

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“Commission”) has directed all Electricity Distribution Companies (“DisCos”) to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

“All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10 th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.

All DisCos shall ensure that ONLY the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for post paid customers on their networks.

“All DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11 th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12 th April 2024.

The Commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and shall continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required," NERC said.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity rates to N225 per kilowatt-hour (KWh) for customers in Band A category.

This is contained in a press statement by the Vice Chairman of NERC Musliu Oseni on Wednesday.

Oseni stated that these customers represent 15% of the nation’s 12 million electricity consumers.

He added that because the required electricity supply hours were not met, the commission shifted some customers from Band A to Band B.

“The order takes effect from today and in that order the commission has approved a rate review of N225 per killowatt hour for just under 15% of the customer population in NESI.

“That means that less than 15% of the customers will be affected,” Oseni announced.

He, however, said that the review would not impact customers in the other Bands.