In this must-watch episode of Talknomics, energy expert and CEO of New Hampshire Capital, Odion Omonfoman, delivers a sobering reality check on Nigeria’s electricity future. Despite years of privatisation and reforms, he warns that an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply across Nigeria may never happen in our lifetime.

Speaking with host Ugodre, Omonfoman identifies four root problems that continue to cripple the sector: poor implementation of reforms, lack of capital investment; especially in distribution, weak regulation, and political interference. Even with the 2023 Electricity Act empowering states to take control of their power markets, most are still grappling with execution.

He also slams distribution companies (DisCos) for failing to reimagine their business models, pointing out that many rely on government bailouts rather than metering customers or expanding infrastructure. While select communities and states may achieve reliable electricity through embedded generation or renewables, nationwide 24/7 power remains unlikely under the current structure.

Want to understand why your lights are still off and what can be done about it? Watch the full episode of Talknomics now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube and join the conversation.