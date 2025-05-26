The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken possession of Wadata Plaza, the building used as the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), due to 28 years of unpaid ground rent.

The seizure followed the revocation of the property’s land title, which was formally served on the registered owner, Senator Samaila Kofi, on March 14, 2025, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Located on Plot 1970, Michael Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, the property had accrued ground rent arrears spanning nearly three decades, the report noted.

The FCTA Director of Lands, Mr. Chijoke Nwankwoeze, confirmed that the revocation notice was properly delivered to Senator Kofi’s registered address in Kaduna. He clarified that the FCTA engages only with the legal property owner on record, not with tenants or other occupants.

Nwankwoeze disclosed that Wadata Plaza is the sixth property sealed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as part of its ongoing enforcement campaign targeting all cases involving revoked land titles.

He noted that the plaza was included among 4,794 properties whose titles were revoked in March due to prolonged ground rent arrears, with the total outstanding debt across these properties exceeding N6 billion.

In response to the development, Mr. Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, stressed that the action was strictly administrative and devoid of any political motivation. He further clarified that the enforcement measures align fully with land administration regulations and are being implemented in accordance with the Land Use Act.

Background

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced plans to begin enforcement actions on Monday, May 26, 2025, targeting 4,794 properties whose land titles were revoked due to unpaid ground rent accumulated over periods ranging from 10 to 43 years.

This announcement was made during a joint press briefing by key officials including the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, the Director of Land Administration, and the Director of the Department of Development Control.

The affected properties are located in several districts, including the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape. Ownership of these properties has officially reverted to the FCTA, which will now exercise full rights over them according to existing laws and regulations, regardless of who currently occupies them.

In response to concerns about possible legal challenges, the Director of Land Administration confirmed that no court injunctions are preventing the FCTA from enforcing the revocations, emphasizing that the administration is fully authorized to proceed.

Additionally, the FCTA is in the final stages of a compliance audit for property owners who were granted a 21-day grace period to settle outstanding ground rents ranging from one to ten years. Once the audit is complete, the administration will take further enforcement actions as necessary.