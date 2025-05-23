The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will begin enforcement actions on Monday, May 26, 2025, to take possession of 4,794 properties recently revoked due to the non-payment of ground rent spanning between 10 and 43 years.

This was disclosed at a press briefing on Friday by the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka; the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze; and the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima.

They said, “Ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts, had already reverted to the FCTA, and as from Monday, next week, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership on the affected landed properties.

“As usual, this will be done without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties. It will be purely in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process.”

Galadima stated that the affected properties will be sealed and access restricted. He added that the FCTA will determine the future use or disposition of the properties in due course.

No court action stops FCTA

Addressing concerns about ongoing litigation, Nwankwoeze clarified that there is no court ruling currently restraining the FCTA from executing the revocation. Therefore, the administration remains legally empowered to proceed.

He further noted that the FCTA is finalizing a compliance audit of title holders who were granted a 21-day grace period to settle outstanding ground rent debts ranging from one to ten years. “As soon as the analysis is complete, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Recall that on March 18, 2025, the FCTA announced the revocation of 4,794 land titles in ten districts of the Federal Capital City (FCC) due to ground rent defaults. These formed part of a larger group of 8,375 properties with outstanding rent obligations ranging from one to 43 years.

8 districts affected

Affected districts include:

Central Area (Cadastral Zone A00)

Garki I (A01)

Wuse I (A02)

Garki II (A03)

Asokoro (A04)

Maitama (A05 and A06)

Wuse II (A07 and A08)

Guzape (A09)

The FCTA emphasized that payment of ground rent is a legal obligation outlined in the terms of the Right of Occupancy, and is due annually on January 1st, without need for a formal demand.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing compliance and maintaining the integrity of land administration in the FCT.