President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to pay for the use of the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, now renamed “Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre” by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu gave the directive while reopening the renovated facility, according to a statement by the presidency.

The FCTA had reportedly spent N39 billion to rehabilitate the facility.

The president on Tuesday “directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to pay for the use of the facility to ensure its upkeep and long-term sustainability.”

ICC part of Nigeria’s Larger Vision

At the event, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike was said to have announced the renaming of the Centre, which opened in 1991, as “the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.”

Speaking at the event, Tinubu recalled his previous visit to the Centre during the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament conference, adding he was shocked at its poor state.

“When I attended the ECOWAS Parliament conference, the environment was dirty, disorganised, and uninhabitable. I turned to Mr. Wike and said, ‘This Conference Centre does not reflect who we are. Have we sunk this low?’ He replied, ‘No, bear with us. We will do whatever we can to transform the place.’ Today, I am very happy, ” he stated.

The president stressed that the ICC embodies Nigeria’s regional diplomatic hub vision.

“The International Conference Centre is part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and other thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our ‘Nigeria First’ principle,” President Tinubu stated.

The president praised Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the original contractor, for delivering a high-quality renovation.

He added that the quality reflects what Julius Berger has been known for in Nigeria for years.

President Tinubu further assured Nigerians that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, his administration remains determined to revitalise infrastructure across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, energy, and urban development.

He commended Nyesom Wike for completing the renovation within one year of the Centre’s closure.

“Do not pay attention to the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue your good work. You are a transformational leader with foresight, vision, and determination,” Tinubu was quoted as saying to Wike.

On his part, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the FCT Administration for naming halls at the Centre “after the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

He appreciated the collaborative spirit between the executive, legislature, and judiciary under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Responding, Wike said the FCTA transformed the facility within eight months following the President’s directive.

“Mr. President, this transformation would not have been possible without your leadership. Many presidents have come here, but none said this was not what Nigeria needed because they lacked your courage and vision,” he said.

Wike called for financial discipline in maintaining the newly upgraded facility,

“Whether you are a ministry or an agency, you must pay something to use this facility. That is the only way we can sustain it. No such thing as ‘my brother’ or ‘my sister’ wants to use it for a wedding. If you want to use a beautiful place like this, you must pay something,” he stated.

Backstory

Recall that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had said in March 2025 that the FCT Administration (FCTA) was spending N39 billion on rehabilitating the Abuja International Conference Centre, which was 70% to 80% complete as of March.

Wike made this known during an inspection of the renovation work by Julius Berger, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He expressed confidence that the facility would be ready for public use and would be among the major projects set for inauguration to mark Tinubu’s second year in office.