The Federal Government has announced its renewed commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through a $50 million investment in the Nigeria Wholesale Impact Investment Fund (WIIF), marking the first close of the fund at $100 million.

The announcement was made via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

According to the post, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, hosted a high-level delegation comprising leaders from the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investment, and key private-sector stakeholders.

The Ministry described the initiative as a demonstration of the government’s firm commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth.

The statement noted, “This strategic initiative supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of achieving 7% annual economic growth, with a focus on critical sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation.”

During the engagement, stakeholders reviewed the operational framework of the WIIF and agreed on actionable next steps. These include structured engagement with the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to finalize the fund’s drawdown schedule. Discussions also covered innovative financing mechanisms—such as government guarantees—to enhance private-sector participation.

Finance Minister commends investments

Additionally, the WIIF will be aligned with the African Development Bank (AfDB)-supported Youth Entrepreneurship Bank to expand opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Commending the collaborative efforts, Mr. Edun stated, “This partnership exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration in advancing Nigeria’s economic priorities. We are committed to ensuring transparency, efficiency, and measurable impact in deploying these resources to benefit all Nigerians.”

The initiative is expected to unlock substantial financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate millions of jobs across priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by notable stakeholders, including Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (Chairman, IIF/GSG), Mr. Wale Adeosun (CEO, Kuramo Capital), Ms. Sanyade Okoli (Special Adviser to the President on Finance & Economy), and Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya (Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance). The gathering reinforced the government’s resolve to leverage impact investment as a catalyst for job creation and poverty alleviation.

What you should know

The Wholesale Impact Investment Fund—an initiative of the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) in partnership with Kuramo Capital Management—has generated excitement among Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). This government-backed investment vehicle is designed to channel large-scale capital into financial intermediaries such as development finance institutions, microfinance banks, and impact-focused fund managers, which in turn support businesses and projects that deliver measurable social and economic outcomes.

The structuring of the Nigeria Wholesale Impact Investment Fund began in November 2024 under the management of Kuramo Capital Management, with a first close of $100 million and a target size of $1 billion.