The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved a 100% increase in compensation for residents of Guzape and Kpaduma communities in Abuja displaced by an ongoing road construction project.

He also pledged immediate resettlement and the issuance of legal documents for all affected individuals.

The announcement was made during a meeting with traditional leaders and community representatives, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The meeting, held on Monday in Abuja, was convened to address concerns over delays in relocating residents living along the designated road corridor.

Wike assured the communities that no one would be displaced unjustly. He directed the Resettlement Department to revise the compensation rates and expedite the allocation of new Right of Occupancy documents.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will ensure that residents of Guzape and Kpaduma communities affected by road construction in the area are duly compensated without delay.

“Wike directed the Director of Resettlement to evaluate what it would cost to resettle the affected residents. He pointed out that the compensation rate was too meagre and asked the director to increase it by 100%,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Wike as saying, “Increase their rate. If they are supposed to get N50, give them N100.”

The FCT Minister clarified that compensation would be limited to structures directly within the road corridor slated for construction, excluding the broader communities.

The road project, he noted, forms part of a comprehensive urban development plan designed to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across the Federal Capital Territory.

More insights

Recognizing the various challenges that such large-scale projects inevitably bring, Wike stressed their absolute necessity in the broader vision of creating a more livable, efficient, and sustainable Abuja for current and future generations.

In response, speaking on behalf of the traditional institutions, the Sa’peyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga-Kupi, warmly commended the minister for his openness, transparency, and genuine commitment to ongoing dialogue.

He expressed deep gratitude for the assurances provided by the government and pledged the unwavering support of the affected communities throughout the entire resettlement process.

“We are grateful for the minister’s assurance and the respect shown to our people. We will support this effort in the interest of peace and progress,” Nga-Kupi said.

The resettlement process is anticipated to begin as soon as the Resettlement Department finalizes and completes its comprehensive cost evaluation.