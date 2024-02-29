On Wednesday, the Lagos State Government took decisive action by closing down a Jumia outlet located on Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba, citing violations of environmental regulations.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, announced this enforcement action through his official account on X.

According to Wahab, the closure was executed by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) due to the facility’s unauthorized disposal of sewage into the surrounding area.

The announcement elaborated that the Jumia outlet had been employing a submersible pump to illicitly expel untreated sewage from its holding tanks, dispersing it into nearby drainage systems and along road edges.

Furthermore, Commissioner Wahab emphasized that the owners of the property are subject to legal action under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, underscoring the state government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws and safeguarding public health.

What the commissioner is saying:

“The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) saddled with the responsibility of managing all Wastewater activities in the state under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources today (Wednesday) sealed the Jumia outlet in Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba for illegal discharge of Sewage into the environment.

“The Jumia facility engaged the use of a submersible pumping machine to pump raw sewage from its sewage holding tanks directly into the environment on adjoining drainage outlets and road setbacks.

“The property owners will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017.”