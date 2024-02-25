The Lagos State Government has announced plans to acquire a minimum of 2,000 vehicles to enhance its state-run public transport system, with a particular focus on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Osiyemi highlighted that this initiative aims to alleviate the long lines seen at BRT stations throughout the state, attributed to a current shortfall in buses.

The process of acquiring these 2,000 BRT buses is nearing completion, as indicated by the commissioner.

Additionally, he mentioned that an oil company has committed to augmenting this effort by donating 50 electric buses to the BRT fleet, further facilitating smooth travel throughout Lagos.

Here’s what the commissioner is saying:

“We’re aware of the long queues in all our stations, especially on Mondays.

“We’re working better to serve the good people of Lagos State.

“We’re almost done with the procurement of 2,000 BRT buses to ease the queues in the stations.

“You know Lagos State believes in public and private partnership.

“Therefore, an oil company is giving us 50 electric buses in addition to the ones the state government is procuring.

“So, residents of Lagos State will no longer have to suffer the long queues,” he said.