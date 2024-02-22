The Lagos State Government has announced plans to transform the Computer Village area in Ikeja back into the residential zone originally envisioned in the state’s master plan.

This revelation came from Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on eGIS and Urban Development, during a recent inspection of the Computer Village, Ikeja, according to a press release on the state’s official website.

“The Computer Village Area remains a Residential Area and its Land Use has not been changed by the State Government and this is the main reason the government is relocating the traders to Katangua for proper settlement. If the rules say it is a residential area then it must remain a residential area, therefore, the government has to make provisions and also accommodate the people who are in this area and that is the reason why the State Government is developing Katangua into a model market”, he added.

Additionally, Babatunde mentioned that the government’s strategy to transform the Computer Village area into a residential zone and move its occupants to Katangua aligns with Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to reinstating the original master plan of Lagos State, which has been compromised and altered.

“ The relocation of computer village presently in Ikeja to Kantagua in the Abule-Egba area of the State is in progress and when fully completed will boast of world-class facilities such as schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels, banking facilities, warehouses and storage rooms, amongst others. This will make shopping more conducive and befitting of the mega city status as envisaged by the Governor and as obtained in other modern cities of the world,” Babatunde stated .

The Special Adviser highlighted the necessity of relocating the Computer Village due to Lagos State’s rapid growth, which could negatively impact urban spaces without careful planning.

He noted that the move to a larger location aims to alleviate traffic and other issues affecting residents.

Babatunde reassured shop owners and traders of a transparent relocation process, emphasizing that their input would be considered, with no decisions forced upon them. Consultations will include market associations and property owners in the area.

Furthermore, Babatunde mentioned that the revitalization of urban areas in Lagos extends beyond Computer Village, promising noticeable benefits in traffic flow, security, and other areas soon.

The tour of the Computer Village included senior officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA), led by General Manager Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki.

Backstory

A recent report by Nairametrics highlighted that the Lagos State Government has disclosed intentions to move the Computer Village in Ikeja to Katangua.

Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, the Special Adviser on eGIS and Urban Development to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that this relocation effort is part of a focused initiative to reorganize markets within Lagos State.

Despite the longstanding plans to shift Computer Village to Katangua Market, progress has been hindered for years due to insufficient construction at the Katangua site.

In 2021, the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to moving the well-known Computer Village from Ikeja to the Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA). The government stated that the relocation plan remains firmly on course and is anticipated to be finalized within the next two years.