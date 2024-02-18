The Lagos State Government has revealed plan to relocate the popular electronic hub known as Computer Village situated in the State Capital, Ikeja to Katangowa market in Abule Egba.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, revealed this information on Saturday while participating in a collaborative inspection and enforcement exercise.

The initiative involved the Lagos State Building Control Agency, along with various law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

“We are trying to reorganize all our markets in Lagos. I’ll give you an example. You know, in Ikeja we have the computer village. The computer village is being relocated. We are relocating them to Katangowa.

“It is not just the computer village. There are other activities that are happening in the Katangowa market. In the next coming weeks, you will government efforts on Katangowa. We are moving those people who seem to be on the road in Ikeja, obstructing traffic into a proper market with all the services including schools, crèches, playground, religious centres, hotels and storage facilities.

“We are working on all of these things to make sure that we regenerate, we redevelop, we renovate, and conserve. Anything that we need to do in terms of the terminology that we have in urban development will be put in place in Lagos in a way that you are going to have a greater Lagos rising,” Babatunde said.

Backstory

Earlier, the Lagos State government planned the relocation of computer village but it was stalled as a result of construction deficit in Kantagowa market.

Meanwhile in 2021, Lagos State Government reiterated its resolve to relocate the popular Computer Village from Ikeja to Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, saying the relocation process is very much intact and expected to be completed in the next two years.

It also said that the process for the relocation of Mile-12 Market and Oko-Baba Sawmill to Imota is being delayed following a review of initial building plans due to current needs to ensure a more befitting environment.

The project, according to the then commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako is progressing with the following ongoing activities: construction of three connecting roads to the proposed ICT park, 250 resettlement stalls, 78 toilets and showers, and two blocks of warehouses.

