Delta Air Lines, one of the leading carriers in the United States, is preparing to relaunch its daily service from John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York to Lagos, starting on December 1, 2024.

This will complement the existing Atlanta-Lagos route currently operated by Delta Air Lines.

The announcement regarding the New York-Lagos route relaunch was made in an article published on Delta Air Lines’ official website on Friday.

“Delta is reinforcing its No. 1 position as the largest U.S. carrier to Africa this winter by relaunching dailyA service to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), from New York-JFK on Dec. 1,” the article read in part.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning, noted that relaunch of the New York-Lagos route and the planned fleet enhancements of the airline’s service to Accra, Ghana and South Africa are a demonstration of the airline’s commitment to satisfying the changing needs of its customers.

“These enhancements reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

“We’re expanding our options for customers to experience the premium service and elevated hospitality they expect from Delta,” Esposito said.

The article noted that with the planned resumption of the New York-Lagos route, complementing the existing Atlanta-Lagos route, Delta Air Lines will increase its service to a total of 14 weekly flights to Nigeria from December.2024 through the first half of January.2025. For the remainder of winter 2024, the airline will offer 10 weekly flights.

For the New York-Lagos route starting December 1, 2024, Delta Air Lines will operate daily, but will shift to three times per week starting January 16, 2025.

More insight

The article further elaborated on the amenities available to passengers on the planned New York-Lagos route operated by Delta Air Lines.

Travelers will have the option to choose from several cabin experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin, all aboard the Airbus A330-200.

Specifically, customers in Delta One will enjoy an extensive food and beverage program featuring carefully selected menu options and specialty snacks, complemented by premium beers, wines, and spirits.

Those in Delta Premium Select will benefit from added comfort with wider seats, deeper recline, and adjustable foot and leg rests, allowing for enhanced relaxation.

Additionally, all passengers will have access to a broad array of in-flight entertainment choices through Delta Studio, including movies, TV series, music, podcasts, and more, ensuring a pleasant and engaging flight experience.