The Lagos State Government has declared that starting from tomorrow, Friday, February 22, 2024, a 25% discount on fares will be reinstated for all state-managed transportation services.

This announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a press briefing with journalists from Channels TV, Arise TV, TVC, and LTV on Thursday, as stated in a message on the official X account of the Lagos State Government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the reinstatement of the fare discount for services including the BRT, trains, and ferries aims to ease the financial burden on Lagos residents amidst the current economic challenges.

Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing discussions with various transport unions to encourage a reduction in their fares as well.

“Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says the 25% reduction on Transport services will start this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry). While there are discussions with various unions to also reduce their own fares too,” the post on the Lagos State Government account read.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the second phase of the Blue Line Rail project will extend from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, highlighting that construction is underway following the demolition and reconstruction of a bridge near Maza Maza and Trade Fair to accommodate the rail.

He further mentioned that the construction company, Messrs CCECC, is currently working on the site.

Concerning the 4th Mainland Bridge, he announced that the commencement ceremony is scheduled for the end of April 2024, with the project being executed in stages.