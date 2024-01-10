Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Tuesday that in the last four years over 11,885 start-up businesses have been empowered by his administration.

He said the move is the strategic focus on micro-enterprises to stimulate the economic progress of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, made this known on Tuesday at the Year 2024 Lagos State Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) during an event organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

He said these empowerment programs aim to diminish poverty, amplify the wealth of Lagos residents, and alleviate the challenges faced by Nigerians, including the consequences of subsidy removal.

He said that the recipients of this initiative encompass the indigent, vulnerable individuals, and graduates of skills acquisition centers within the state.

“Our administration’s recognition of the pivotal role of Micro-Enterprises in driving economic development, reducing poverty, and generating employment, led to its prioritization for support to create more job opportunities and foster innovation for accelerated growth.

“This initiative is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to addressing the plight of the less privileged who are facing significant challenges in their daily lives.

“It is also a practical demonstration of our social inclusion policy geared toward ensuring that no one is left behind in our collective journey to the Greater Lagos of our dream.

“Today, many of you will receive support in the form of milling machines, sewing machines, professional hair dryers, barbing clippers with sterilizing units, generators, pop-corn machines, and shawarma grills.

“Also, toasting machines, snail pens, industrial cookers, tile-laying machines, and garri processing equipment to aid the realization of the economic aspirations of the most vulnerable people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended WAPA for driving the commendable efforts of his administration’s economic development and poverty eradication strategy through the program.

On her part, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for WAPA, congratulated the recipients and reiterated the Lagos State Government’s resolute stance against any form of idleness.

Dada pointed out that the state remains dedicated to empowering individuals and groups, supporting them in excelling in their various pursuits.

She said that Governor Sanwo-Olu is devoted to implementing policies under the T.H.E.M.E.S plus agenda, an all-encompassing initiative focused on economic growth and development. This strategy builds upon the blueprints of his predecessors, aiming to construct a continually advancing Greater Lagos.

“We recognize the plight of those who are less fortunate and face significant challenges in their daily lives. It is our duty as a government to ensure that no one is left behind and that everyone has equal opportunities to succeed,” she added.