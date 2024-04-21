A group, the Coalition of Concerned Lagosians has urged Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to investigate alleged procurement process violations in awarding a N5 billion dredging contract for Mende.

Nairametrics obtained this information from a statement signed by the group’s president, Nurudeen Olawale, and secretary, Korede Animashaun, calling for a thorough forensic audit of the contract.

The statement highlighted that the contract awarded by the Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development for channelizing Mende to the lagoon waterfront violates procurement procedures.

Additionally, the statement noted that despite the Lagos State Government’s payment of a N2.5 billion mobilization fund for the project, no substantial progress has been made beyond the delivery of a dredger, which has remained stationary under the bridge for the last six months without any observable dredging work.

“While we have consistently supported and praised the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu on its achievements in terms of infrastructural development on land and rail infrastructure in Lagos State, as concerned stakeholders, we would not close our eyes to the allegations of violations of procurement procedures in the award of channelisation contracts happening in the Ministry of Water Front in the state.

“We are by this notice calling on the governor to conduct a thorough and forensic audit into the award of the contract for the channelisation of the Mende to the lagoon waterfront recently awarded by the state government at the sum of N5 billion and is to cover a total area of 7km long by 40 meters wide and four meters deep for a duration of one year.

“Despite the fact that N2.5bn mobilisation has been paid, nothing concrete is on the ground, apart from the dredger for the project dumped on site and has been so stationed in one spot under the bridge for the last six months without any tangible trace of dredging work going on. We presume that with the right information, Governor Sanwo-Olu would not want to be dragged into allegations of violations of procurement procedures considering his unblemished past records,” the statement read in part.

More insight

Furthermore, the group urged the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the allegations, emphasizing the importance of protecting the organization’s integrity and credibility in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding and expanding the nation’s waterways.

They pledged to closely monitor the progress of the Mende channelization project to ensure compliance with proper procedures, and stated their willingness to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with relevant information, including account details of contract recipients, if necessary, to prosecute those involved in any procurement process violations related to the project.

Additionally, the group reiterated that they had conducted water depth measurements using an eco sander before work began and would not hesitate to re-measure and publish their findings publicly if the Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development claims thorough work has been done on the site..

“We had also carried out the necessary measurements of the water depth using an eco sander to check the depth of the water before the commencement of the said work, and if they claim they have done a thorough job, we will not hesitate to take the same measurement and publish our findings for the entire world to see.

“Our prayers, therefore, is for the governor to ensure that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and, possibly, a new team of consultants appointed to supervise the execution of the job and report back to the state within a specified period,” the statement read in part.