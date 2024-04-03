The Lagos State Government recently intensified its environmental crackdown by confiscating tonnes of Styrofoam packs in Lagos Island’s Bombata area, aligning with its policy to phase out single-use plastics statewide.

This significant seizure was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, in a post on his official X account.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving personnel from the Lagos State Environmental Health Services, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), and other related agencies.

“In a joint operation between the officers of Lagos State Environmental Health Services, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch @OfficialLNSC , Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) and other agencies, tonnes of banned styrofoam packs were seized at the Bombata area of Lagos Island,” the post read.

What you should know

In January 2024, Nairametrics reported a significant environmental policy change where the Lagos State Government declared a prohibition on the use and distribution of single-use plastics, with a particular emphasis on non-biodegradable Styrofoam, throughout the state.

This measure was taken in response to the critical environmental issues faced by Lagos, as Styrofoam products were found to be major contributors to the blockage of drainage systems and were prevalent as litter in many public areas, including major roads and markets. https://nairametrics.com/2024/01/21/lagos-bans-single-use-plastics-styrofoam-with-immediate-effect/

These conditions not only disrupted urban infrastructure but also posed a threat to the aesthetic and ecological integrity of Lagos’s coastal environment.

In February, the Lagos State Government announced the formation of an enforcement team, including officials from LAWMA and KAI, to enforce the ban by targeting and confiscating Styrofoam containers from shops, stores, and outlets.