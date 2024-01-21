The Lagos State Government has announced the banning of the usage and distribution of single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam across the state.

The decision to ban these products follows the menace which such plastics are causing on the environment in the densely populated state.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Tokunbo Wahab in his post said,

‘’Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect.’’

Explaining further, the commissioner added that most drainage channels in the state are daily clogged up by Styrofoam through its indiscriminate distribution and usage despite the regular cleaning and evacuation of the drains with humongous amounts.

He reiterated that the larger chunk of littering across major roads and markets which Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) contends with daily is made up of styrofoam.

He added that the State Government cannot fold its hands and watch the continued desecration of its environment especially for a coastal city.

LAWMA, KAI to enforce the ban

Wahab subsequently directed LAWMA and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to immediately commence the implementation of the ban.

He asked 2 agencies to clamp down on all the production companies and distribution outlets for Styrofoam in the state to prevent further distribution.

Wahab explained that the state took the present action, relying on several enabling laws and regulations such as the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009 which was established pursuant to NESREA Act that prohibited and specifically ban single use plastic in the country but has not been enforced.

Other laws, according to Wahab, include the 2017 State Environmental Management and Protection Law which states under section 56(I) (y) “prevent, stop or discontinue any activity or omission, which is likely to cause harm or has caused harm to human health or the environment.

The Commissioner advised producers, distributors, and end-users of these styrofoam packs to take the ban seriously and find alternatives or risk heavy fines, and other penalties including sealing of their premises.

He warned that they could also be made to bear the costs of the daily clean-up of their products from our roads and drainage channels which runs into tens of millions of naira daily.

What you should know

Single-use plastic products (SUPs) are used once, or for a short period of time, before being thrown away. The impacts of this plastic waste on the environment and our health are global and can be drastic.

Meanwhile, Styrofoam is a trademarked brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam (XPS) used for building insulation on walls, roofs, and foundations. They provide thermal insulation and are used as water barriers. Styrofoam is also used to manufacture disposable plates commonly found at eateries or used by caterers.2 hours ago