The Lagos State Taskforce say it has taken into custody 359 motorcycles in the Fagba area of the State, and has arraigned the riders for infractions of environmental policies.

This is contained in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday following the conclusion of the operation.

Wahab observed that these riders, living on the streets without any known address, create disturbances and seriously endanger the environment.

The commissioner stated that the owners of these motorcycles have been summoned to court for prosecution under Lagos law.

“Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce raided some areas in Fagba, confisticated 359 motorcycles and arrested the riders.

“The riders live on the streets with no known address, constitute a nuisance, and pose a serious threat to the environment.

“They have been charged to court,” Wahab said.

Backstory

Earlier in 2022, the Lagos State government imposed a ban on the use of motorcycles, popularly known as okada in 10 LGAs and 15 LCDAs.

According to State law, defaulting Okada riders and their passengers are liable to 3 years imprisonment upon arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the state government listed some of the viable alternatives to the Okada including the First and Last Mile Bus Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (LAGRIDE) and other sustainable modes of transportation.

See the LGAs and LCDAs where Okadas are banned here.

According to the government, this move is meant to reduce insecurity and threats to the environment.

Subsequently, the government has been actively prosecuting individuals who violate the law by plying these restricted routes.