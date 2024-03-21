The Lagos State Government has taken into custody and publicly identified six suspects involved in the extortion of traders and residents for the utilization of a pedestrian bridge in Yaba.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, announced this information through his X account on Thursday.

According to Wahab, the arrest of the suspects was a direct response to their actions being exposed in a viral video.

The identities of the suspects, who were reported to have charged a N100 fee for each pedestrian carrying luggage, were not revealed.

Recommended reading: LASG to clear illegal structures on Agege rail corridor

The commissioner, who said he ordered their arrest, added that the suspects would be brought to court for charges.

“In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traiders and other lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.

“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue.”

What you should know

The Lagos State taskforce has continued its rigorous campaign against law offenders in the State.

Earlier, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps made arrests of at least 63 persons on Tuesday, accused of illegal highway crossing and engaging in street trading without permission.

Furthermore, in February, the state government issued a warning that it would arrest and prosecute individuals who crossed the major highways in the state.

This action was to be taken against those opting not to use the designated pedestrian bridges.

Recommended reading: LASG to procure over 2000 vehicles for BRT system