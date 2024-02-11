The Lagos State Government has vowed to arrest and prosecute any pedestrian crossing any highway across the state.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, and can be seen on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wahab said that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO) has been directed to commence the arrest and immediate prosecution of anyone crossing the highways across the State.

What the Commissioner is saying

Wahab said crossing the highways is prohibited by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017.

He posted, “Crossing the highway is an offence in Lagos State. Lagos State Government has given a marching order to the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESCO), (KAI) Marshall and other law enforcement officials to arrest anyone crossing the highway and then charge them to court immediately.

‘’Please use the pedestrian bridges across the State.’’

Lagos to commence relocation of squatters under Obalende bridge on Friday

Meanwhile, Wahab says that the state government would in the early hours of Friday, February 16, commence the removal of all shanties, dwellers, traders, squatters and abandoned vehicles under the Obalende bridge.

This is sequel to the 4-day relocation notice given to all squatters under the Obalende bridge as well as illegal motor parks operators and buses who have moved to the main road.

Wahab, who in company of the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi Akodu. and other stakeholders, visited the Obalende underbridge, Apongbon, Ijora and National Stadium.

Wahab said, ‘’All shanties, dwellers, traders, squatters & abandoned vehicles presently under the Obalende bridge must vacate the area by Thursday afternoon as enforcement would commence in the early hours of Friday. Also, all commercial vehicle operators who are on the main roads in Obalende must relocate to the various parks provided for them because the government has had enough of the defacement of the aesthetics of Obalende by the operators and it must now be restored.’’

He said that they also inspected the ongoing clean up of Apongbon Under-Bridge, Ebute Ero and other areas to monitor the level of compliance with Mr Governor’s directive that there should be no form of trading or habitation under the bridge and all adjoining areas across Lagos State.

He added, ‘’The government is set to sustain clean and safe environment and in a couple of months, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) will move in after the deadline to commence work on the beautification and landscaping of Obalende under bridge, Apongbon Underbridge, Ebute Ero underbridge, while the clean up exercise spreads across the state.’’