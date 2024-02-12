President Bola Tinubu has reassured citizens that despite the recent soaring price of food items his administration is determined to make Nigeria a net exporter of food to other countries.

The president made this statement on Saturday while hosting the leadership of the Tijanniyya Movement in Abuja.

According to him, the priority of his administration is to ensure self-sufficiency in food production through massive investment in the agricultural sector.

The president also mentioned that he is ready to offer low-interest or no-interest loans to farmers to help grow their crops and boost food production in the country

He said:

“We noticed some problems with hunger. When you see war in Ukraine and many other places, you can’t easily import food.

“We will be able to feed ourselves. We are going to cultivate more farmland. We are going to equip farmers with low-interest or no-interest loans. We are going to bring tractors into this economy. We are going to invest in irrigation for this country. Nigeria will become a net exporter of food.

“The problem of the country on livestock will change. We will change that. Nigeria will live in harmony, and become economically viable buoyant and happy people. And I’m assuring you, that is my priority.”

Addressing the challenges in the healthcare system, the President said his administration is ready to invest in the country’s health system.

He added that his administration will provide modern equipment to the medical practitioners.

He also emphasized his commitment to promoting the welfare of the citizens, adding the need for comprehensive insurance coverage.

“We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage,” he added.

What you should know

Food inflation has become an increasingly worrisome issue in the country as many Nigerians battle with the rising price of food items in the marketplace.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s food inflation stands at a staggering 33.39%.

Meanwhile, while the government has declared a state of emergency on food security in the country, the prices of food items continue on an upward trajectory.

In addition, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), projected that around 26.5 million Nigerians will be at risk of hunger in 2024.

The report also noted that Nigerians in the FCT, Sokoto, Borno and Zamfara states are most at risk of hunger this year.

Nairemetrics also reported that the president directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to immediately release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, and other commodities from the national strategic reserves.

According to the president, this effort is aimed at crashing the prices of food items in the country.