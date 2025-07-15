The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has flagged three cooperative societies in Nigeria for parading fake certificates of incorporation with registration numbers that were not issued by the Commission.

This was disclosed in a public disclaimer signed by the CAC management and dated July 14, 2025, warning Nigerians against transacting with the affected organisations.

According to the Commission, the cooperative societies were found to be using two different RC numbers each, all of which are fake and do not exist in the CAC’s official records.

“The General Public is hereby informed that the Certificates of incorporation being paraded by the Companies listed below were not issued by the Commission.

“They all have two different RC Numbers that were not issued by the CAC,” the notice read.

The companies listed in the disclaimer are:

SPEF Cooperative Society Ltd – RC Numbers: 1265884 and 512862

UPIL Staff Cooperative Society Ltd – RC Numbers: 1265837 and 553220

PREM Staff Cooperative Society Ltd – RC Numbers: 1265844 and 545901

Public advised to avoid business dealings

The Commission cautioned that anyone who engages in business with the named entities does so at their own risk.

“Anyone that transacts any business with the above-mentioned companies does so at their own risk,” it added.

The CAC also emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of company registrations in Nigeria and urged the public to use its official portal to verify company information.

What you should know

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has promised to impose sanctions on any of its officers found violating application guidelines and procedures following complaints of unequal treatment among applicants.

To eradicate potential bias and human discretion, the CAC announced an ambitious move to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its Companies Registration Portal (CRP). By automating core stages of the process, such as application intake, documentation review, and timestamping, the system is designed to ensure transparency, uphold fairness, and diminish human interference.

The initiative builds on the integration of Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) system into its portal to validate registrants’ information in real time.

The commission addressed concerns around its new Intelligent Company Registration Portal (ICRP). It confirmed that a few individuals were intentionally attempting to bypass its smart system and urged the public not to be misled by claims that AI is failing or manipulable. CAC insisted that the AI is evolving and improving by user interaction.